Aerospace & Defence

AIRTEC 2017: Experts successfully share their ideas on the key technologies in aerospace

ID: 565479

(firmenpresse) - Thanks to our immediate proximity to the airport, we were the perfect location to host the international trade fair, explained Harald Reents, Lord Mayor of the municipality of Hallbergmoos, in the evening at the end of the event. Brigitte Zypries, Coordinator for aerospace matters within the Federal Ministry of Economics, emphasised during her welcoming address the importance of the industry in which over 106,000 highly qualified specialists ensure that the German aerospace industry plays an exceptional and ever more successful roll.



Those who took part in the event spoke very highly about the it: the AIRTEC in Hallbergmoos gave us the opportunity to discuss the latest concepts with our global partners from the industry, said Jürgen Nolde from Siemens, Vice President, Aerospace Account Management. Glenn Richardson, Managing Director at JobsOhio (USA): The AIRTEC attracted leading experts, exhibitors and suppliers again this year.



Brad Alexander, Head of Supply Chain Management and International Industrial Cooperation at Parker Aerospace (USA): The AIRTEC was a great opportunity for Parker Aerospace to meet companies who we knew from previous trade fairs, to get to know a lot of new aviation companies, as well as strengthen the business relationships that we already enjoy.



The AIRTEC has never been as international. The exhibitors came from throughout Europe, China, India, Israel, Pakistan, South Africa and the USA. Among them, the leaders of the aerospace market and globally recognised technology companies such as, for example, Latecoere Interconnection Systems, OHB System and Siemens. The international specialist congress hosted expert speakers from industry and research from all five continents.



Since Munich airport was opened in 1992, the Munich Airport Business Park (MABP) has been able to embody the best visions of all participating project partners thanks to its strength as a business location. Behind the business park are the office for economic development of the municipality of Hallbergmoos, the operator of the airport Flughafen München GmbH and countless investors, who came together to form a business location initiative. With MABP, they have created a vibrant office park directly beside Munich airport, one of the most important commercial airports in Germany. Whether high-tech, biotech, media, automotive, pharmaceutical or aviation: More than 250 companies of various sizes and from varying industries have located their offices among the more than 186,700 square meters of office space available. The mix of industries not only allows companies to integrate quickly, but also successfully use synergies. Thanks to its diversity, MABP also integrates itself into the business location Hallbergmoos, which with 1,400 businesses located there, is one of the most diverse metropolitan regions in Munich. You can find more information at: www.mabp.de.

