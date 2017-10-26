Viadux goes digital on Ramco ERP with Mobility and Analytics, replaces 8 disparate legacy systems

ID: 565480

(firmenpresse) - Goes live across 5 entities in 10 locations across Australia



Sydney, Australia / Chennai, India  October 26, 2017  Australia based leading manufacturer and supplier of water and environmental solutions, Viadux announced the successful implementation of Ramco ERP on Cloud across 5 entities in 10 locations.



With the implementation of Ramco ERP on Cloud, Viadux replaces 8 disparate systems including both home-grown systems and applications that were earlier on Infor, Cognos, and ADP. The high cost of managing aging technology, multiple disparate systems that lacked seamless integration and less than efficient business processes were the key drivers for Viadux to embark on a transformation last year.



On going live, Viadux actively manages 1400+ customers and 2000+ suppliers spread across multiple locations through Ramco ERP on Cloud. With Mobility and Analytics, the Cloud ERP handles planning led by MRP for 25000 items, handles 500+ customer orders and 800 shipments per day on average. Viadux has also implemented complete HCM including Talent Management and Payroll to automate its HR operations. With rich visualization and dynamic dashboards, Viadux has begun to get vastly improved visibility into operations in real-time and take strategic decisions based on data.



Michael Negri, CEO, Viadux Pty Limited, said: "8 months since we processed our first order in Ramcos end to end ERP system including HCM, Payroll, Finance and Sales, we are starting to simplify the backend of our business, we are seeing the benefits of improved visibility through the analytics and develop processes that create a leaner, more responsive customer orientated business. It has been an important initiative in our journey to become far more responsive and a real-time enterprise for our customers. We have begun our journey to become leaner, more agile, and a platform-driven business with much better and automated processes, mobility and insightful dashboards. Despite challenges of a complex, big-bang implementation, we have done well. We have got rid of high cost, legacy ERP and other systems which were holding us back, and now with this new cloud platform, we are looking forward to accelerating our growth and profitability.





Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said Our success story in replacing multiple disparate legacy systems with future-ready ERP has been time and again proven. With simplicity of use, mobility and comprehensive process integration all under one umbrella, Ramco ERP has been gaining an edge over other ERPs, in the market. The successful go-live at Viadux proves it yet again that modern, cloud based platform like ours unshackles the operating model and lowers the cost.



Ramco ERP integrated with Finance and HCM is a unified ERP platform that has been delivering significant innovation, cost savings, and superior business processes to organizations, globally. Ramco Finance & Accounting Suite was recently positioned as a niche vendor in Gartners Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financials. With focus on innovations in usability, context-awareness, mobility, overall flexibility, apart from comprehensive set of functionality, Ramco has been enabling smooth transitions possible for customers.





For further information, contact:

Vinitha Ramani

+91 44 6653 4204

vinitharamani(at)ramco.com





more PressReleases from RealWire