K92 Reports Up To 20.04 g/t Au, 228.8 g/t Ag and 15.6% Cu from Rock Chip Samples at Blue Lake

K92 Mining Inc. ("K92") (TSX VENTURE: KNT)(OTCQB: KNTNF) is pleased to report that field work in the Blue Lake area of EL470 has resulted in the identification of a new, highly prospective exploration area.



At Blue Lake (Pomasi), K92 has identified Au/Ag/Cu mineralisation and hydrothermal alteration typical of that encountered in a high sulphidation epithermal system.



In Papua New Guinea, both currently known high sulphidation Au/Cu bearing deposits are adjacent to world class Au/Cu porphyries, being Nena to Freida Horse-Ivaal at the PanAust Frieda River Project and Wafi to Golpu at the Morobe Mining Joint Venture between Newcrest and Harmony.



During field work at Blue Lake, K92 identified mineralised Au bearing vuggy silica and Au/Ag/Cu mineralised breccias (Fig. 1) hosted in a heavily fractured dacite/rhyodacite, presumably a dome, and manifested within a network of intersecting NW (arc parallel), transfer (NNE) and trans-tensional N-S structures. Au, Ag and Cu results from rock chip sampling has returned values up to 20.04 g/t Au, 228.8 g/t Ag and 15.6 % Cu, respectively.



Localised diorite in outcrop, showing high-level cupola textures, is pervasive dickite-pyrite altered, with stockwork quartz-pyrite+/-chalcopyrite veins (Fig. 2). A prominent airborne EM geophysical anomaly, adjacent to the mineralised dickite-altered diorite, is also coincident with a high Au in soils.



Mineral zonation, from an inner vuggy silica core, surrounded by kaolinite and grading to chlorite+/-epidote is evident. A major silica-alunite lithocap is marginal to the epithermal mineralisation and occupies the highest relief of the intense alteration observed throughout the Blue Lake Prospect intrusive complex.



K92 Chief Executive Officer, John Lewins, states, "While much focus at K92 has been on the ramp up of production and following up on the resource expansion potential in the Kora extension discovery area within ML150, today's news is a reminder of the very important exploration potential within our large land package for both high grade vein systems and porphyry targets. The discovery of this new Blue Lake area will be followed up on with fieldwork, concurrent with the ongoing execution of our growth plan within Kora-Irumafimpa."





To view Figures 1-3 please click the following link:



K92 Vice President Chris Muller, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Data verification by Mr. Muller includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, surface exposures, underground workings and discussing work programs and results with exploration personnel.



