Get The Best New Orleans Physical Therapy Massage Rehab Services At This Professional Center

(firmenpresse) - City Park Physical Therapy, an occupation and physical therapy and rehabilitation center based in New Orleans, announced the expansion of its staff after hiring Penny Lane, a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA). The recent expansion is part of the clinics efforts to provide high-quality therapy services for clients in New Orleans and the surrounding area.



More information can be found at http://cityparkpt.com/staff.



Opened in 2013 in a state-of-the-art, completely renovated location, City Park Physical Therapy strives to provide multi-disciplinary physical therapy and rehabilitation treatments. With experts specializing in manual therapy, orthopedic rehab, sports rehabilitation, dry needling and various other services, the New Orleans physical therapy center is now recognized as a leading provider of high-quality rehabilitation services for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.



To respond to the increased demand in its services, the company has recently hired Penny Lane, PTA.



A 2017 graduate of the Delgado PTA Program and a licensed Physical Therapist Assistant, Ms. Lane has clinical experience in various settings including acute care, skilled nursing and outpatient rehab. She also has more than 17 years of experience working with clients of all ages and backgrounds as a former cosmetologist.



The New Orleans clinic is now able to serve more patients at its modern therapy center offering a wide range of therapies for musculoskeletal injuries and disorders. Patients benefit from manual therapy, myofascial release, massage, cold laser therapy for reduced inflammation and faster healing, cervical and spinal traction, dry needling and many other services.



The recent hiring increases the combined experience of the City Park Physical Therapy staff to more than 60 years. A spokesperson for the company said: Our mission is to assist to rebuild each individuals health by restoring them to their optimal physical abilities after an injury or illness, through the use of the latest treatment techniques and equipment for administering physical and occupational therapy. Penny is an energetic and skilled therapist that will definitely help us achieve this goal.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

