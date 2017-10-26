drchrono Launches drchrono UrgentCare, Specialized EHR for Urgent Care Practices

ID: 565486

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- Inc., the provider of the Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, medical billing, revenue cycle management (RCM), and healthcare API platform on iPad, iPhone and web, today announced the launch of drchrono UrgentCare. The company will demonstrate drchrono and other new mobile EHR features at booth #412 at the (UCAOA - Urgent Care Association of America) taking place October 26-27, 2017 in Anaheim, CA at the Disneyland Hotel.



The new drchrono will include comprehensive practice management and EMR features for urgent care practices. The features include: prebuilt charting forms for common urgent care conditions, macro text shortcuts that expand to speed up urgent care charting, online scheduling, a virtual waiting room queue with patient wait times, iPad Kiosk waiting room self check-in, mobile app patient self check-in, urgent care patient profiles, urgent care billing profiles, real time reputation management, a native mobile EHR app for iPad and iPhone, telemedicine, business intelligence reporting for clinic productivity and patient engagement metrics as well as other features.



In addition, the company just launched Custom Appointment Status, Appointment Dashboard and Patient Portal features to help urgent care practices gain insights into where patients are spending time and to streamline the patient journey.



"Whether you have a well established urgent care practice with multiple locations or one of the smaller primary/urgent care clinics, efficient patient care remains the critical goal to provide the best possible care to the largest possible number of patients in the least amount of time," said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of drchrono. "Despite the best intentions and skills of providers, there are a number of factors that can slow doctors and practices down. drchrono UrgentCare EHR offers urgent care clinics comprehensive capabilities to minimize suboptimal practice management conditions and enhance patient encounter, patient experience and clinic productivity."





"Our rapidly growing urgent care practice needed to make the jump to EMR technology. With just a little research, it was clear to see that drchrono was the best choice for our company," said Dr. Jerry Williams from Urgent Care 24/7 in Savannah, Georgia. "drchrono allows my nurses to quickly register a patient, input charges and bill them out with no difficulty at all. One of the biggest selling points of the system is the integration with our lab company where patient lab tests can be ordered right from drchrono with only a few clicks and lab results go straight into the patient's medical record. In the past we had to use 4-5 different computer systems in order to accomplish everything we can do with drchrono. The cost savings, lab integration and friendly user interface are just some of the reasons why we are extremely happy with drchrono and won't ever look back."



Details about the new drchrono UrgentCare EHR features:



Custom Appointment Status - This feature allows urgent care clinics to create a list of custom appointment statuses relevant to their workflow. They can also build custom appointment statuses to help indicate where the patient is in terms of appointment steps and exam room/office location. There is also an indicator to change appointment status if special tests are required.



Appointment Dashboard Update - New updates to the dashboard will let the front desk staff know who has checked-in and/or who is a walk in, which enables the staff to start adjusting the appropriate patient queue. Both the clinic staff and physicians will know how long a patient has been waiting in respect to their original appointment time and how long at each stage of the appointment. The provider/nurse will now have the ability to trigger actions such as triage, callback, and discharge within their dashboard that will automatically adjust the Appointment Dashboard for the front desk staff as well.



Patient Visit Data Reporting - This report shows the traffic over the course of days and time (hours and minutes) so that urgent care clinics can gauge peak and valley of their visitor volume in a given day or week and prepare their staff schedule accordingly.



drchrono creates the best electronic health record (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the drchrono platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The drchrono platform includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal, medical billing and more. The platform also provides a multitude of healthcare apps that a practice can leverage and a medical API for healthcare app developers. drchrono is ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America, and the platform was voted the #1 mobile EHR 5 years in a row by Black Book Rankings. For more information about drchrono, visit









more PressReleases from drchrono