H-Source Expands Team With Seasoned Supply Management Leader

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- H-Source Holdings Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: HSI)(OTCQB: HSCHF) (the "Company" or "H-Source") announces that supply chain leader Victor Garcia has joined the sales and consulting team as the Director of Account Management. Mr. Garcia comes to H-Source from Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas where for the past four years he has been the perioperative hospital supply chain manager. Mr. Garcia has extensive knowledge of hospital supply chain management, including the oversight of over $8 million of inventory for 51 operating suites and 13 service lines. Additionally, he is experienced in multiple hospital supply chain systems such as Lawson, OptiFlex and Meditech as well as multiple EHR's.



Murray Walden, President and Director of H-Source states, "We are excited to have Mr. Garcia join us. His experience will increase our rapidly growing member base by leveraging our unique solution to reduce waste while increasing inventory efficiency."



During Mr. Garcia's time at Baylor University Medical Center, he reduced on hand inventory by $3 million, managed GPO (Group Purchasing Organizations) and IDN (Integrated Delivery Networks) contract use percentages, oversaw consignment inventory and managed a supply chain team while facilitating education of staff on regulatory standards, cost control and implants.



Mr. Garcia is also a former United States Army veteran with tours in Iraq, Kuwait and Germany.



John Kupice, Chief Executive Officer and Director of H-Source states, "Mr. Garcia's industry knowledge will help member utilization of the H-Source Platform, increasing cost recovery and savings opportunities."



About H-Source Holdings Inc.



H-Source Holdings Ltd. is a technology company operating within the healthcare industry through its wholly owned subsidiary, H-Source, Inc. The Company has developed a transaction platform that provides a private, secure and trusted marketplace for member hospitals to buy, sell and transfer excess inventory supplies and capital equipment with each other. Member hospitals can conduct secure transactions within Integrated Delivery Networks, the complete H-Source network or customize their own group hospitals using H-Source's built-in filters. This network is specifically designed to reduce health care costs and medical product waste. For more information, please visit .





On behalf of the board of directors of H-Source Holdings Ltd.



John Kupice, CEO & Director



