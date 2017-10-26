/ Investment Opinion

FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Amended Cash Distributions in Respect of First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/17 -- (TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A)

FT Portfolios Canada Co. ("First Trust") previously announced on October 20, 2017 cash distributions in respect of the common units and advisor class units of First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF (the "Fund") (TSX: ETP)(TSX: ETP.A). First Trust is pleased to announce an increase in the cash distributions to be paid on the common units and advisor class units of the Fund for the month ending October 31, 2017 such that the distribution to be paid to unitholders of record on October 31, 2017 will now be $0.0650 per common unit and $0.0470 per advisor class unit. The ex-dividend date in respect of the cash distributions is October 30, 2017 and the cash distributions are payable on November 7, 2017.



