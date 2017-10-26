Education & Training

Get The Best New York Accountancy Ethics CPE IRS 2017 Approved Online Courses

(firmenpresse) - Cpethink.com, an IRS-approved continuing education provider, updated its series of CPE ethics courses for New York CPAs. The four new and updated courses are approved by the New York State Board of Public Accountancy, offering CPAs high standards of continuing education quality with the added benefits of individual study, unlimited test taking and modern portability.



More information can be found at https://www.cpethink.com/new-york-cpa-ethics.



With the rate of scientific, technological and legal innovations becoming faster and faster, recent years have seen an increased demand in CPE (continuing professional education) among professionals in all areas.



CPAs in particular need to obtain a specific number of credits in order to renew their licenses, with various regulatory bodies requiring periodical course enrollment in approved CPE training courses.



CPA Ethics courses are mandatory according to the New York State Board of Public Accountancy. The four new courses offered by Cpethink.com aim to provide a convenient way for New York CPAs to meet their ethics CPE requirements from the comfort of their homes or offices.



All four courses are priced at $59.95, CPAs acquiring four CPE credits upon the completion of each course. To ensure high standards of quality and legal accuracy, all course materials have been updated for 2017, Cpethink.com also introducing a new regulatory ethics course.



For improved convenience and accessibility, CPAs interested in meeting their ethics credits requirements can study online or download all text materials for offline study. All exams can be taken an unlimited number of times, are graded instantly, and the certificates are provided as soon as the exams are passed.



All Cpethink.com courses are developed by professional educators and expert CPAs and approved by the The New York State Board of Public Accountancy.



Cpethink.com is a NASBA QAS Self-Study sponsor and fully complies with the AICPA/NASBA guidelines on self-study Continuing Professional Education, having more than 13 years of experience offering high-quality self study CPE programs.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at [http://cpethink.com](http://cpethink.com/).

