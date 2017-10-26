Education & Training

Get The Best Florida CPE Ethics Courses For Public Accountants With This Self-Study Education Provider

(firmenpresse) - IRS-approved self-study CPE provider Cpethink.com announced two updated courses on Florida CPA ethics. The materials covered are in complete accordance with the current legislation, being valid until June 30, 2019. The courses are designed as self-study modules available both online and offline, offering participants unlimited testing and instant certification.



More information can be found at https://cpethink.com/florida-cpa-ethics.



Recent years have seen the growing importance of continuing professional education (CPE) for professionals in all areas, as the rate of scientific and technological development becomes increasingly rapid.



CPAs are required to obtain mandatory CPE training credits in order to renew their licenses, with CPA ethics training being an essential part of the accreditation process.



The two new courses provided by Cpethink.com are updated according to the recent legal and fiscal updates, being valid until June 2019.



Both courses are priced at $59.95 and offer four CPE credits upon successful completion. Topics covered include Chapters 455 and 473 of the Florida Statutes and the related administrative rules, as well as the latest standards of professional conduct and modern business practices.



Florida CPAs can study online or download all materials for offline study. For improved convenience, Cpethink.com provides unlimited testing, instant grading and certificate printing.



Cpethink.com is a NASBA QAS Self-Study sponsor and fully complies with the AICPA/NASBA guidelines on self-study CPE. The company has more than 13 years of experience providing self-paced CPE courses on a variety of topics.



The recent Florida CPE ethics courses are part of the companys commitment to high standards of quality and relevance to the latest legal updates.



A satisfied CPA said: I have used Cpethink.com for several years in order to fulfill my professional education required by my state Board of Accountancy. They provide a wide range of study topics that are immediately available. I highly recommend Cpethink.com.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as at [http://cpethink.com](http://cpethink.com/).

