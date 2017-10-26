Business News

EXEL INDUSTRIES :2016-2017 fourth quarter business activity Record fourth quarter revenue growth of 43.8%

ID: 565501

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE October 26, 2017



2016-2017 fourth quarter business activity

Record fourth quarter revenue growth of 43.8%







--------------------------------------------------------------

2016-2017

2015-2016 2015-2016 Current

consolidation Change in

scope current

consolidation

4 months 3 months 3 months scope

(*)



Jun-Sept Jul-Sept Jul-Sept

--------------------------------------------------------------

Fourth

quarter

revenue 269.3 190.1 273.5 43.8%

--------------------------------------------------------------

Agricultural

Spraying 94.2 65.5 78.5 19.8%



Sugar Beet

Harvesters 76.2 54.9 115.9 110.9%



Gardening

Spraying and

Watering 29.2 16.5 17.0 2.6%



Industrial

Spraying 69.8 53.1 62.1 17.0%





-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2015-2016 2015-2016 2016-2017 2016-2017

Change in Change in

13 months Current current Constant constant

(*) 12 months consolidation consolidation consolidation consolidation

scope scope scope (**) scope



Sept-Sept Oct-Sept Oct-Sept Oct-Sept



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual

Revenue 819.3 770.9 874.2 13.4% 860.8 11.7%

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Agricultural

Spraying 385.4 365.7 381.0 4.2% 367.6 0.5%



Sugar Beet

Harvesters 126.9 116.3 176.0 51.3% 176.0 51.3%



Gardening

Spraying and

Watering 100.6 96.9 108.8 12.2% 108.8 12.2%



Industrial

Spraying 206.4 192.0 208.4 8.5% 208.4 8.5%









(*) Following the change in the annual closing date (from August to September),

the 2015-2016 fiscal year was 13 months long with a four-month fourth quarter

(**)Constant consolidation scope = 2016-2017 current consolidation scope

excluding the first quarter of ET Works, acquired in January 2016



Revenue for the fourth quarter was ?273.5 million, up by 43.8%, primarily thanks

to the Sugar Beet Harvester business, in line with our forecasts, and also

thanks to Agricultural and Industrial Spraying.

Annual revenue for the 2016-2017 fiscal year was ?874.2 million, up by 13.4% at

current consolidation scope and 11.7% at constant consolidation scope. Changes

in foreign exchange rates, primarily for GBP, had a negative impact of ?7.3

million on revenue for the period..



* Agricultural Spraying



The Agricultural Spraying business grew by 19.8% over the fourth quarter. The

growth was primarily generated in Northern and Eastern Europe (the UK, the

Netherlands, Austria, Poland and the Baltic countries) and in the USA and

Australia.



ET Works continued its recovery with a fourth quarter up by 10.1%. At constant

consolidation scope, ET Works' revenue grew by 34.3% over the year.



The Agricultural Spraying business ended the year up 4.2% at current

consolidation scope and 0.5% at constant consolidation scope with very different

performances by region:



* Strong growth in the USA, Australia and Ukraine;

* A significant decline in France, primarily over the first three quarters,

followed by stabilization in the fourth quarter. The level of activity over

the year was much too weak in comparison to the available capacity at the

companies which only sell in France.





* Sugar Beet Harvesters



Revenue was ?115.9 million for the fourth quarter alone, i.e. as much as in the

entire previous fiscal year. The strong involvement of our teams, the

flexibility of our manufacturing units and the additional resources deployed

enabled us to deliver on a record order book.

The Sugar Beet Harvester business increased by 51.3% over the year. Growth

picked up as the wait-and-see attitude resulting from negotiations for exiting

sugar beet quotas in 2016 were wrapped up, and the crop growing area in Europe

(Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands) was increased by 20%.



* Gardening Spraying and Watering



Gardening Spraying and Watering ended the year with more moderate growth of

2.6% in the fourth quarter as a result of less favorable weather conditions in

England.

Annual growth was up 12.2%, carried by the expansion of the European

distribution network, the success of new products and very favorable weather

conditions during the spring. Excluding the GBP/EUR currency effect, growth

would have been 18.5%.



* Industrial Spraying



Industrial Spraying grew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, notably as a result of

the progress made on the Nissan contract in Sunderland in the UK and the PSA

Vigo contract in Spain.

The business saw solid growth of 8.5% over the full year, based both on the sale

of standard equipment and on projects located primarily in Europe, Asia, and the

Middle East.



* Outlook and strategy



Mr. Guerric Ballu, Chief Executive Officer of EXEL Industries Group stated that:



"We're ending the year on a high thanks to exceptional sales of Sugar Beet

Harvesters and solid growth in our other activities sustained by our

international expansion.

ET Works, which was acquired by the Group in January 2016, returned to growth

following the sale of its distribution network's inventories and its

capitalization on synergies in product, know-how and human resources with the

other companies of EXEL Industries Group. ET Works had two consecutive quarters

of strong growth in the agricultural machines market in the United States,

despite the fact that the market has remained slow.



There were no major negative surprises for the 2017 harvest which has been

deemed exceptional in Russia. In the Agricultural Spraying business, we're

expecting a wait-and-see attitude from farmers in France, as long as cereal

prices remain low. However, sales should take off in France as soon as prices

increase. The Sugar Beet Harvester business should remain constant next year

although it will likely be somewhat lower than this exceptional year.

Gardening Spraying and Watering, the development of the distribution network,

and innovation, will continue to drive growth. Industrial Spraying is continuing

its strategy of refocusing sales on our distribution networks and standard

equipment, which are our most profitable businesses. This should offset the

decline in automotive projects.



While our markets are subject to change, they will remain profitable over the

long term. Our international expansion strategy and our presence in four

business areas will smooth out fluctuations while ensuring profitable, long-term

growth."



Upcoming events: 2016-2017 full-year results: December 19, 2017

2017-2018 first quarter revenue: January 23, 2018





+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+---------+

|EXEL |2009/2010|2010/2011|2011/2012|2012/2013|2013/2014|2014-2015|2015/2016 12 |2016-2017|

|Industries| | | | | | | months | |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+---------+

|Sales in| 384.4 | 430.1 | 525.3 | 740.2 | 775.4 | 725.2 | 770.8 | 874.2 |

|M? | | | | | | | | |

+----------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+-------------+---------+



About EXEL Industries: www. : exel-industries.com , (at)EXEL_Industries



EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and

industrial spraying. The Group is also present in the consumer watering products

market (European leader) and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). EXEL

Industries is continually expanding its markets by means of constant innovation

and an international strategy. EXEL Industries employs around 3,750 people

spread over 29 countries on five continents.



NYSE-Euronext Paris, SRD Long, CAC Mid&Small 190

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Ticker EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)



This press release is available in French and English on our website and

Twitter.

YOUR CONTACTS





Guerric Ballu Sophie Bouheret



Group Chief Executive Officer Group CFO /

Investor Relations

(at)Gu3rric

sophie.bouheret(at)exel-industries.com Tel: +33 (0)171 704950





EI: Sales Q4 2016-2017:

http://hugin.info/143456/R/2145014/822157.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from EXEL INDUSTRIES