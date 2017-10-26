Deloitte Digital is Named the CloudCraze 2017 Global Partner of the Year

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Deloitte Digital recognized in CloudCraze's first annual partner awards for
contributions to joint client wins, team enablement and implementation success
CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, the B2B commerce platform
built natively on Salesforce, is pleased to honor Deloitte Digitalwith its 2017
Global Partner of the Year award. Deloitte Digital was chosen for its deep
commitment to the alliance resulting in significant client wins, a large fully-
enabled team and successful customer implementations. With its strong B2B
commerce experience Deloitte has created CloudCraze solutions for customers that
increase revenue, easily adapt to market changes and scale for growth.
For its inaugural awards, CloudCraze assessed partners' achievements in sales
collaboration, co-marketing, client wins, consultant enablement, and service
delivery excellence. Deloitte Digital has shown exceptional performance
supporting joint customers by getting the CloudCraze solution to market quickly,
developing products for unique enterprise needs in manufacturing and consumer
goods, maximizing customers' investments in Salesforce.
"We are thrilled to present our Platinum Partner, Deloitte Digital, with our
first-ever Global Partner of the Year award," said Ray Grady, CCO and President
of CloudCraze. "As more brands have recognized the power of B2B commerce on
Salesforce, CloudCraze has extended its partner network within the Salesforce
ecosystem to provide increased scalability and robust professional services.
Deloitte Digital has been an indispensable partner in the success of a number of
our global customers."
Since the inception of Deloitte Digital's formal alliance with CloudCraze in
2016, the team has played a critical role in the development and implementation
of leading B2B commerce solutions in the cloud. Together, CloudCraze and
Deloitte Digital offer joint customers a unified customer experience across the
digital enterprise, integrating digital cloud platforms such as CRM, commerce,
marketing and other engagement channels for a holistic customer view and
increased sales.
"We deeply value our relationship with CloudCraze and are honored to be
recognized with this award," said Deloitte Digital's Paul do Forno, managing
director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With the B2B commerce industry expected to
reach $1 trillion by 2020, we're empowering enterprises to capitalize on this
market growth through scalable and flexible SaaS solutions. We look forward to a
bright future with CloudCraze serving some of the world's most iconic brands."
For more information on CloudCraze's alliance with Deloitte Digital, click here.
About CloudCraze
CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows
businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its
Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every
interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With
the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides
infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and
conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers
Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola,
Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg's Land O'Lakes, L'Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.
CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
CloudCraze is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for
Digital Commerce 2017, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: B2B
Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize
Organizations, Q3 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.
About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services
to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of
the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our
people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters
- delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in
our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to
transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a
healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional
services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to
them.
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private
company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their
related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and
independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not
provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or
more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using
the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates.
Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and
regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn
more about our global network of member firms.
Media contacts
Sarah Traxler
Senior Director, Marketing
sarah.traxler(at)cloudcraze.com
866.217.3210
