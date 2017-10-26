Business News

Deloitte Digital is Named the CloudCraze 2017 Global Partner of the Year

Deloitte Digital recognized in CloudCraze's first annual partner awards for

contributions to joint client wins, team enablement and implementation success



CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCraze, the B2B commerce platform

built natively on Salesforce, is pleased to honor Deloitte Digitalwith its 2017

Global Partner of the Year award. Deloitte Digital was chosen for its deep

commitment to the alliance resulting in significant client wins, a large fully-

enabled team and successful customer implementations. With its strong B2B

commerce experience Deloitte has created CloudCraze solutions for customers that

increase revenue, easily adapt to market changes and scale for growth.



For its inaugural awards, CloudCraze assessed partners' achievements in sales

collaboration, co-marketing, client wins, consultant enablement, and service

delivery excellence. Deloitte Digital has shown exceptional performance

supporting joint customers by getting the CloudCraze solution to market quickly,

developing products for unique enterprise needs in manufacturing and consumer

goods, maximizing customers' investments in Salesforce.



"We are thrilled to present our Platinum Partner, Deloitte Digital, with our

first-ever Global Partner of the Year award," said Ray Grady, CCO and President

of CloudCraze. "As more brands have recognized the power of B2B commerce on

Salesforce, CloudCraze has extended its partner network within the Salesforce

ecosystem to provide increased scalability and robust professional services.

Deloitte Digital has been an indispensable partner in the success of a number of

our global customers."



Since the inception of Deloitte Digital's formal alliance with CloudCraze in

2016, the team has played a critical role in the development and implementation

of leading B2B commerce solutions in the cloud. Together, CloudCraze and



Deloitte Digital offer joint customers a unified customer experience across the

digital enterprise, integrating digital cloud platforms such as CRM, commerce,

marketing and other engagement channels for a holistic customer view and

increased sales.



"We deeply value our relationship with CloudCraze and are honored to be

recognized with this award," said Deloitte Digital's Paul do Forno, managing

director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "With the B2B commerce industry expected to

reach $1 trillion by 2020, we're empowering enterprises to capitalize on this

market growth through scalable and flexible SaaS solutions. We look forward to a

bright future with CloudCraze serving some of the world's most iconic brands."



For more information on CloudCraze's alliance with Deloitte Digital, click here.



About CloudCraze

CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce. It allows

businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. Its

Customer-First Commerce model puts the customer at the core, informing every

interaction with data across commerce, sales, marketing, service and more. With

the trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, CloudCraze provides

infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and

conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere. CloudCraze powers

Customer-First Commerce for industry leaders such as AB InBev, Coca-Cola,

Ecolab, GE, Hallmark, Kaplan, Kellogg's Land O'Lakes, L'Oreal, Symantec, Tyco.



CloudCraze is funded by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

CloudCraze is recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for

Digital Commerce 2017, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: B2B

Commerce Suites, Q1 2017 and The Forrester Wave: B2B Commerce Suites for Midsize

Organizations, Q3 2017. CloudCraze is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner.



About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services

to many of the world's most admired brands, including more than 85 percent of

the Fortune 500 and more than 6,000 private and middle market companies. Our

people work across more than 20 industry sectors to make an impact that matters

- delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in

our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to

transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a

healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional

services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to

them.



Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private

company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their

related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and

independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not

provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or

more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using

the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates.

Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and

regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn

more about our global network of member firms.



Media contacts

Sarah Traxler

Senior Director, Marketing

sarah.traxler(at)cloudcraze.com

866.217.3210









