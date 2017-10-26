Business News

Songa Offshore SE : Warrants exercised, shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by

Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued

by the Company on 17 April 2016.



The Company has received exercise of 25,526 warrants and have today issued

25,526 ordinary shares in the Company.



Following the exercise of the warrants, the Company's number of outstanding

warrants has reduced to 53,403 and the number of ordinary shares in the Company

has increased to 137,641,567.



26 October 2017

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







