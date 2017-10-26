Business News

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

ID: 565505

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 OCTOBER 2017 at 18.45 P.M.

EEST



Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation



The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to

the Nomination Committee of the company:



* Kari Jussi Aho

* Erkki Etola

* Petteri Karttunen

* Matti Kavetvuo

* Timo Maasilta

* Timo Ritakallio

* Heikki Westerlund

* Jukka Ylppö



Matti Kavetvuo was elected Chairman of the Committee.





The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors

for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the

Board.





The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a

description of the election process of its members are provided at

http://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-

directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the

Orion Group internet website.





Orion Corporation





Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari

President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions







Contact person:

Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO

tel. +358 10 426 3692





Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

Homepage: www.orion.fi





Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of

well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary

pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The

company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core

therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)

disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®



pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the

company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq

Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Orion Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Orion Oyj