ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 OCTOBER 2017 at 18.45 P.M.
EEST
Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation
The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has elected the following persons to
the Nomination Committee of the company:
* Kari Jussi Aho
* Erkki Etola
* Petteri Karttunen
* Matti Kavetvuo
* Timo Maasilta
* Timo Ritakallio
* Heikki Westerlund
* Jukka Ylppö
Matti Kavetvuo was elected Chairman of the Committee.
The Committee prepares and presents a recommendation to the Board of Directors
for the proposal to the Annual General Meeting concerning the composition of the
Board.
The essentials of the working order of the Nomination Committee and a
description of the election process of its members are provided at
http://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/corporate-governance/board-of-
directors/board-committees/, a page in the Corporate Governance section of the
Orion Group internet website.
Orion Corporation
Timo Lappalainen Olli Huotari
President and CEO SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Timo Lappalainen, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 3692
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Homepage: www.orion.fi
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of
well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary
pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The
company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core
therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS)
disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler®
More information:
pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the
company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq
Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.
