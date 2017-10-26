(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Bombardier Inc. /
Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on
November 2, 2017
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Bombardier
(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the
third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, and hold a live
webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time
(ET).
Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President,
Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for
the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.
DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2017
TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)
The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the
following address:
www.bombardier.com
Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer
period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:
In English: 514 394 9320 or
1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
In French: 514 394 9316 or
(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)
+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)
The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website
shortly after the end of the webcast.
Simon Letendre
Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs
Bombardier Inc.
More information:
+514 861 9481
Jennifer McCaughey
Director, Investor Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+514 861 9481
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bombardier Inc. via GlobeNewswire