Media Advisory: Bombardier to Report Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on November 2, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Bombardier

(TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the

third quarter of 2017 on Thursday, November 2, 2017, and hold a live

webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time

(ET).



Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President,

Investor Relations will present a review of the company's financial results for

the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.



DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2017







TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)





The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the

following address:



www.bombardier.com





Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer

period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:



In English: 514 394 9320 or



1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America)



+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)







In French: 514 394 9316 or



(with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America)



+800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)





The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier's website

shortly after the end of the webcast.



Simon Letendre

Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs

Bombardier Inc.



+514 861 9481

Jennifer McCaughey

Director, Investor Relations

Bombardier Inc.

+514 861 9481













