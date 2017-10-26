Increase Leads & Listbuilding With Better Engagement Using This Softmailer Email Marketing Tool From Bruno

(firmenpresse) - A new email marketing tool has been launched by Bruno, called Softmailer, which offers autoresponder services and full email marketing solutions to help businesses in any niche succeed online. It offers a range of benefits for businesses looking to improve their online presence, and doesnt charge a monthly fee.



More information can be found at: http://letsgolook.at/Softmailer.



The site explains that Softmailer never limits the number of email contacts, and automatically cleans users lists to keep them running smoothly. It has flexibility in using SMTP service and high deliverability, helping businesses in any niche to save money.



Through using Softmailer for email marketing, businesses can get a higher ROI on their money. Email marketing is much stronger for spending than social media, and is fully under the control of internet marketers.



One of the benefits to harnessing the power of email marketing is that it is a fully targeted service. Email marketing solves the problems of non targeted marketing, because businesses can hone in on the users they want to advertize with and reach out to engage with them.



Businesses can control exactly who sees an email by segmenting their contracts. These contacts can be filtered by a range of means, including lead status, demographics, location and more. This allows businesses to tailor their content to suit their targets, which can lead to much better results.



In addition to this, email marketing increases brand awareness by exposing more consumers to the business. This means that, through careful use of the program, business owners can continually build value.



Further, because emails are easily shareable, when businesses focus on email marketing they can increase their outreach. With the click of a button, customers can share products and services, helping to get them out in front of more people.



Using the autoresponder feature with Softmailer, businesses can save time, make a strong first impression, and engage with their audience more effectively. Full details can be found on the URL above, with additional information provided at: http://muncheye.com/bruno-softmailer-email-marketing-with-smtp.

