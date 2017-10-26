Lifestyle & Leisure

Find The Best Beachfront Restaurant & Cocktails At Guanabanas Jupiter FL Live Music Venue

(firmenpresse) - A new restaurant report has been launched on [South Florida Review](https://southfloridareview.com/listings/guanabanas-restaurant-bar-in-jupiter-florida) focusing on [Guanabanas](https://southfloridareview.com/listings/guanabanas-restaurant-bar-in-jupiter-florida), which was opened by Jupiter surfers as a sandwich shop in 2004 and grown to become an institution in northern Palm Beach County in [Jupiter, Fl restaurants](https://southfloridareview.com/listings/guanabanas-restaurant-bar-in-jupiter-florida). The report underscores the restaurants lush tropical setting, great cuisine and cocktails as a reason for its enduring success.



The report explains that the sandwich days of the restaurant are long gone, and in its place it offers a wide ranging menu with a selection of high quality drinks. In addition to this, it offers live music from both national acts and some of the most popular artists in the South Florida area.



One of the things that sets Guanabanas apart from other restaurants in the area is that it is a 100 per cent open air outdoor dining restaurant and bar. It features woven tiki huts and banyan trees towering overhead, so people can relax while enjoying a bite to eat or a drink.



In addition to this, there are chiseled coquina stone pathways underfoot. The staff at Guanabanas works hard to maintain a a laid back, island atmosphere that offers a relaxing, comfortable experience. It also strives to ensure that everyone is always welcome at the restaurant.



The report goes on to say that Guanabanas is dedicated to ensuring everyone who visits will have a truly unique outdoor dining experience. The people behind Guanabanas have designed the restaurant space in an unorthodox way, so that the highest standards can be achieved.



More details can be found on the [Guanabanas website](https://southfloridareview.com/listings/guanabanas-restaurant-bar-in-jupiter-florida), where visitors can browse images in the gallery, check the beach on the live video, and peruse the menu for more information on the food and drinks available. In addition to this, there is information provided on the upcoming musical events and more.





