Business News

Get The Best Bedford Self Storage Free Pickup Secure Record Services

ID: 565526

(firmenpresse) - Westchester Self Storage, a professional self storage company operating multiple locations in Westchester County, announced that Peter Ferraro III was named a Top CFO of The Year by Westchester County Business Journal. The award is a recognition of Peters and the companys continuous dedication to high standards of service quality and customer satisfaction.



More information can be found at [http://westchesterselfstorage.com](http://www.westchesterselfstorage.com/).



Peter Ferraro III is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Westchester Self Storage, a leading self storage company building, managing and operating state-of-the-art secure storage facilities throughout Westchester County.



The company strives to provide high-quality self storage solutions for residential and commercial clients in Bedford Hills, Armonk, Katonah, Mohegan Lake, Mount Kisco, Yorktown and various other areas.



Clients benefit from individual, exclusive-access storage units for their specific needs. All storage facilities feature 24/7 HD video surveillance and gated access, clients having exclusive access to their storage units.



For improved convenience, Westchester Self Storage offers free item pickup and delivery to a storage facility of the clients choice. The company works with licensed and certified staff to ensure that all items are transported as safely as possible.



A Gold Key storage company with extensive experience serving a variety of clients in Westchester County, Westchester Self Storage continues to update its services according to the latest industry innovations.



A spokesperson for the company declared: More importantly than anything else, we care about our customers by providing the best customer service experience as possible and the best storage solutions for their needs. Our mission is important - we aim to make sure that each and every one of our customers knows that they are incredibly valuable to us, and that we care about them a great deal. We want them to be 100% satisfied with their experience.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Westchester Self Storage

http://www.westchesterselfstorage.com/

Westchester Self Storage

http://www.westchesterselfstorage.com/

+1-914-241-7070

34 Norm Avenue Suite A

Bedford Hills

United States

more PressReleases from Westchester Self Storage