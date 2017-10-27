Domo Awarded 13 Top Positions in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) Annual BI Survey

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo today announced it
was awarded 13 top-ranked vendor positions in The BI Survey 17, BARC's major
annual report on the global business intelligence (BI) software market. Domo
also received 27 leader positions across its three peer groups. In its 17(th)
edition, the report is based on the world's largest survey of BI users, with
more than 3,000 survey responses on 42 solutions.
Across the groups of self-service reporting-focused products, Americas-focused
vendors and dashboarding-focused products, Domo led all three in the areas of
Innovation, Cloud BI and Operational BI. Domo achieved a perfect 10.0 score
across the three groups for Operational BI for its "commitment to R&D investment
in real-time data analyses [that] produces class-leading high scores in The BI
Survey." Additionally, the company scored 9.5 across all peer groups for Mobile
BI, with the report noting that "compared to other self-service reporting-
focused and Americas-focused vendors, Domo has the highest proportion of
customers using its product on mobile devices."
"In our 17(th) edition of the survey, we hone in on issues ranging from the
purchase cycle through to deployment, including critical information on
performance levels, scalability, problems encountered and market trends," said
Dr. Christian Fuchs, Head of Analytics and Data Management Practice at BARC.
"Domo customers collectively praise the company's platform and support, and
scored Domo highly on both tangible and intangible benefits realized and
measured by their businesses."
"While Domo was designed for the non-technical user, we are also committed to
delivering significant and differentiated value to IT professionals, who are
enablers to the business yet need solutions that offer enterprise grade security
and control of business data," said Catherine Wong, chief product officer at
Domo. "With Domo, IT professionals aren't hindered by the increasing demands for
data from across the business or by the amount of data that is available. Our
modern platform makes it easy to securely provide access to relevant, timely
data across the organization, so everyone has the insights they need to make
more effective, efficient decisions and take actions to improve business
results. We've seen the positive impact Domo has on the role of IT and analysts,
and appreciate the findings of this report as strong validation."
About BARC and The BI Survey
BARC, a CXP Group Company, is a leading enterprise software industry analyst and
consulting firm delivering information to more than 1,000 customers each year.
Major companies, government agencies and financial institutions rely on BARC's
expertise in software selection, consulting and IT strategy projects. For
further information see: www.cxpgroup.com
The BI Survey 17 was conducted by BARC from February 2017 to June 2017.
Altogether, 3,066 respondents worldwide answered a series of questions about
their BI software. The survey offers a comparison of 42 leading business
intelligence tools across 29 different key performance indicators including
business value, customer satisfaction, customer experience and competitiveness.
For more information, go to https://www.bi-survey.com/.
To view the full Domo highlights report, visit: https://www.domo.com/learn/2017-
bi-survey-report-domo
About Domo
Domo helps all employees - from the CEO to the front-line worker - optimize
business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need
to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first
customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on
strategic opportunities in real time. The company works with the world's leading
and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media
and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information, visit
www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+,
Instagram and Pinterest.
Domo, Domo Business Cloud and The Business Cloud are trademarks of Domo, Inc.
