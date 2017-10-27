Business News

Royalton Bavaro in the Dominican Republic Nearing Completion

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Bavaro, the newest addition

to the Royalton Luxury Resort family in the Dominican Republic, is nearing

completion and on-schedule for a January 2018 opening. With a strong presence

already in Punta Cana, including CHIC by Royalton, Royalton Punta Cana, and the

newly opening Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Royalton Luxury Resorts looks

forward to this next venture as Bavaro Beach was recently hailed as one of the

best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor®.



Featuring a variety of 730 elegant accommodations through its signature All-in

Luxury® concept, in each suite, guests will find standard wellness features of

ceiling mounted rain showers, large two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted

signature DreamBed(TM) mattresses. Travelers can look forward to luxurious

amenities that include a world class Royal Spa, modern All-in Connectivity(TM)

that offers free Wi-Fi resort-wide and a sprawling lazy river more than 1,200

feet long.



The world's most successful sheet wave, FlowRider®, will be a feature attraction

at Royalton Bavaro. This ultimate surf machine makes for an exhilarating ride

that appeals to a broad range of age groups, from kids learning to surf to

adults showing off their skills. Guests will be able to rip, tear and shred when

surfing endless waves under sunny Punta Cana skies. Mini golf enthusiasts will

love Royalton's first ever 9-hole mini golf course featuring artificial putting

surfaces and obstacles such as tunnels and windmills.



For dining, singles, couples and families will have palates pleased by a variety

of dining options offered in nine restaurants which range from a beach buffet to

a Royalton signature teppanyaki restaurant, Zen. Royalton Bavaro will also

feature the first-ever rodizio, a Brazilian steakhouse style restaurant where

experienced carvers will serve up a feast of various grilled meats prepared in a



number of ways.



To learn more please visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact a travel agent.



About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of

Blue Diamond Resorts, offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most

popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico

and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the

premium, handcrafted DreamBed(TM), unlimited reservation-free luxury dining,

All-In Connectivity(TM) with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance

calling, a Sports Event Guarantee(TM), and more. Many of the resorts cater

equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids

and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly

accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its

offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two

new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, scheduled to open November

1, 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open January 2018.



For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

+1-647-545-6926

media(at)bluediamondresorts.com







