Royalton Bavaro in the Dominican Republic Nearing Completion

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Bavaro, the newest addition
to the Royalton Luxury Resort family in the Dominican Republic, is nearing
completion and on-schedule for a January 2018 opening. With a strong presence
already in Punta Cana, including CHIC by Royalton, Royalton Punta Cana, and the
newly opening Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, Royalton Luxury Resorts looks
forward to this next venture as Bavaro Beach was recently hailed as one of the
best beaches in the world by TripAdvisor®.
Featuring a variety of 730 elegant accommodations through its signature All-in
Luxury® concept, in each suite, guests will find standard wellness features of
ceiling mounted rain showers, large two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted
signature DreamBed(TM) mattresses. Travelers can look forward to luxurious
amenities that include a world class Royal Spa, modern All-in Connectivity(TM)
that offers free Wi-Fi resort-wide and a sprawling lazy river more than 1,200
feet long.
The world's most successful sheet wave, FlowRider®, will be a feature attraction
at Royalton Bavaro. This ultimate surf machine makes for an exhilarating ride
that appeals to a broad range of age groups, from kids learning to surf to
adults showing off their skills. Guests will be able to rip, tear and shred when
surfing endless waves under sunny Punta Cana skies. Mini golf enthusiasts will
love Royalton's first ever 9-hole mini golf course featuring artificial putting
surfaces and obstacles such as tunnels and windmills.
For dining, singles, couples and families will have palates pleased by a variety
of dining options offered in nine restaurants which range from a beach buffet to
a Royalton signature teppanyaki restaurant, Zen. Royalton Bavaro will also
feature the first-ever rodizio, a Brazilian steakhouse style restaurant where
experienced carvers will serve up a feast of various grilled meats prepared in a
number of ways.
To learn more please visit www.royaltonresorts.com or contact a travel agent.
About Royalton Luxury Resorts
Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of
Blue Diamond Resorts, offer All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most
popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico
and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all inclusive features including the
premium, handcrafted DreamBed(TM), unlimited reservation-free luxury dining,
All-In Connectivity(TM) with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance
calling, a Sports Event Guarantee(TM), and more. Many of the resorts cater
equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids
and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly
accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts will expand its
offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two
new resorts, Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, scheduled to open November
1, 2017 and Royalton Bavaro, scheduled to open January 2018.
