Gemalto third quarter 2017 revenue

* Third quarter revenue at ?751 million, up +3.4% at constant exchange rates

* Revenue growth acceleration in Government Programs, Machine-to-Machine and

Enterprise

* SIM and Payment revenue decrease in line with Company's expectations

* Second semester revenue and profit from operations outlook confirmed



Amsterdam, October 27, 2017 at 12:00 AM - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 - GTO),

the world leader in digital security today announces its revenue for the third

quarter of 2017.



Main segments Main activities



Third quarter Embedded Platforms & Patents &

2017 Total Payment & Mobile software & Services Others

(? in Identity Products (P&S)

millions) (E&P)



Revenue 751 481 269 493 257 1



Year-on-year

variation at +3% +7% (2%) (2%) +15% +108%

constant

exchange rates



Year-on-year

variation at =

historical

exchange rates





Philippe Vallée, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Gemalto posted revenue

growth in the third quarter of 2017. The integration of the recently acquired

Identity Management Business is progressing well, and contributed to the strong

performance of Government Programs. Machine-to-Machine also grew double-digits

and the Data Protection business line posted a sharp increase in Enterprise. On

the other hand, the SIM market remains under pressure and US EMV continues its

slow normalization process. We remain fully focused on delivering on our outlook

in the fourth quarter.



Throughout the year we have progressively evolved our organization in order to

better accompany our customers in their digital transformation and align the



Company's resources with its long term vision which will be shared at our

Strategy Day in March 2018. The plan will take the full measure of the changes

in our historical markets and will focus on leveraging our unique set of core

technologies."



Basis of preparation of financial information



Segment information



The Mobile segment reports on businesses associated with mobile cellular

technologies including Machine-to-Machine, mobile secure elements (SIM, embedded

secure element) and mobile Platforms & Services. The Payment & Identity segment

reports on businesses associated with secure personal interactions including

Payment, Government Programs and Enterprise. The acquisition of 3M's Identity

Management business in May 2017 is part of the Government Programs business.



In addition to this segment information the Company also reports revenues of

Mobile and Payment & Identity by type of activity: Embedded software & Products

(E&P) and Platforms & Services (P&S).



Historical exchange rates and constant currency figures



The Company sells its products and services in a very large number of countries

and is commonly remunerated in other currencies than the Euro. Fluctuations in

these other currencies exchange rates against the Euro have in particular a

translation impact on the reported Euro value of the Company revenues.

Comparisons at constant exchange rates aim at eliminating the effect of

currencies translation movements on the analysis of the Group revenue by

translating prior-year revenues at the same average exchange rate as applied in

the current year. Revenue variations are at constant exchange rates and include

the impact of currencies variation hedging program, except where otherwise

noted. All other figures in this press release are at historical exchange rates,

except where otherwise noted.



Adjusted income statement and profit from operations (PFO) non-GAAP measure



The consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with section 2:362(9) of

the Netherlands Civil Code.



To better assess its past and future performance, the Company also prepares an

adjusted income statement where the key metric used to evaluate the business and

make operating decisions over the period 2010 to 2017 is the profit from

operations (PFO).



PFO is a non-GAAP measure defined as IFRS operating profit adjusted for (i) the

amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions, (ii)

restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, (iii) all equity-based

compensation charges and associated costs; and (iv) fair value adjustments upon

business acquisitions. These items are further explained as follows:

* Amortization, and impairment of intangibles resulting from acquisitions are

defined as the amortization, and impairment expenses related to intangibles

assets and goodwill recognized as part of the allocation of the excess

purchase consideration over the share of net assets acquired.



* Restructuring and acquisitions-related expenses are defined as (i)

restructuring expenses which are the costs incurred in connection with a

restructuring as defined in accordance with the provisions of IAS 37 (e.g.

sale or termination of a business, closure of a plant,.), and consequent

costs; (ii) reorganization expenses defined as the costs incurred in

connection with headcount reductions, consolidation of manufacturing and

offices sites, as well as the rationalization and harmonization of the

product and service portfolio and the integration of IT systems, consequent

to a business combination; and (iii) transaction costs (such as fees paid as

part of an acquisition process).



* Equity-based compensation charges are defined as (i) the discount granted to

employees acquiring Gemalto shares under Gemalto Employee Stock Purchase

plans; (ii) the amortization of the fair value of stock options and

restricted share units granted by the Board of Directors to employees; and

the related costs.



* Fair value adjustments over net assets acquired are defined as the reversal,

in the income statement, of the fair value adjustments recognized as a

result of a business combination, as prescribed by IFRS3R. Those adjustments

are mainly associated with (i) the amortization expense related to the step-

up of the acquired work-in-progress and finished goods assumed at their

realizable value and (ii) the amortization of the cancelled commercial

margin related to deferred revenue balance acquired.



These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or

as a substitute for comparable IFRS measures and should be read only in

conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance

with IFRS.



In the adjusted income statement, Operating Expenses are defined as the sum of

Research and Engineering expenses, Sales and Marketing expenses, General and

Administrative expenses, and Other income (expense) net.



EBITDA is defined as PFO plus depreciation and amortization expenses, excluding

the above amortization and impairment of intangibles resulting from

acquisitions.



Net debt and net cash



Net debt is a non IFRS measure defined as total borrowings net of cash and cash

equivalents. Net cash is a non IFRS measure defined as cash and cash equivalents

net of total borrowings.



All figures presented in this press release are unaudited.



General information



Main segments Main activities

Patents

Third quarter Payment Embedded Platforms &

2017 Total & Identity Mobile software & Services Others

(? in millions) & Products



Revenue 751 481 269 493 257 1



Year-on-year

variation at +3% +7% (2%) (2%) +15% +108%

constant

exchange rates



As a percentage

of total 100% 64% 36% 66% 34% 0%

revenue





Third quarter 2017 total revenue came in at ?751 million, up 3% at constant

exchange rates and stable at historical exchange rates.



The Payment & Identity segment revenue grew +7%, at ?481 million. This segment

represented 64% of the total Company revenue this quarter. The Mobile segment

decreased by (2%) at ?269 million.



The Platforms & Services activity posted revenue of ?257 million, up +15% year-

on-year driven by growth in eGovernment services, Enterprise cybersecurity

solutions and Mobile Platforms & Services. Platforms & Services activity

represented 34% of the total Company revenue.



Embedded software & Products revenue came in at ?493 million, (2%) lower

compared to the same period of last year. The lower sales of banking cards to

financial institutions in the US and removable SIMs were partially offset by

growing deliveries of e-documents to Governments and wireless modules for the

Internet of Things.



Revenue variations by region, at constant and historical exchange rates, are

presented in Appendix.



Segment information



Payment & Identity



? in millions Third quarter 2017 Third quarter 2016 Change at

constant rates



Revenue 481 467 +7%





The Payment & Identity segment revenue was ?481 million this quarter, increasing

by +7% compared to the same period of last year. The segment's Embedded software

& Products revenue came in at ?275 million while its Platforms & Services

revenue was ?206 million.



The Government Programs business revenue increased by +58% year-on-year, at ?169

million which includes ?50 million from the recently acquired Identity

Management Business. During the quarter, both Gemalto's organic Government

Programs business and the Identity Management Business grew double digits. The

EMEA region stood out with several border control project deliveries.



The Enterprise business revenue increased to ?113 million, up by +1% compared to

the same period of last year. The Data Protection business line recorded double

digit growth on the back of the increasing number of data breaches that call for

more robust and broader encryption solutions. This revenue growth was curbed by

revenue headwinds resulting from the ongoing business model shift from hardware

to services in the Authentication business line.



The Payment business revenue came in at ?199 million, down (14%) year-on-year.

Sales in Americas decreased by (25%) in the third quarter compared with (37%) in

the first semester, essentially due to the drop in demand related to the ongoing

US EMV market slow normalization process.



Mobile



? in millions Third quarter 2017 Third quarter 2016 Change at

constant rates



Revenue 269 285 (2%)





The Mobile segment posted revenue of ?269 million this quarter, (2%) lower

compared to the same period of last year.



Embedded software & Products revenue for the segment came in at ?217 million.

The Machine-to-Machine business grew by +12% to ?88 million. This long term

dynamic is driven by increasing demand for connectivity in the Internet of

Things (IoT) for uses in automotive, asset tracking, healthcare solutions and

smart meters. SIM sales were lower by (12%) at ?129 million, in line with

expectations for the second semester. The SIM market was under strong pressure

in this quarter and is expected to remain so as mobile network operators

continue to focus their investments on next generation connectivity.



Platforms & Services revenue for the segment came in at ?52 million this

quarter, up +3% year-on-year. During the quarter, Gemalto continued to actively

participate to the development of embedded SIMs (eSIMs) and its remote

provisioning ecosystem as endorsed by the GSMA, resulting in new references with

connected device makers and mobile network operators such as those recently

announced with Telefónica and Lenovo.



Patents & Others



? in millions Third quarter 2017 Third quarter 2016 Change at

constant rates



Revenue 1.3 0.7 +108%





Patents & Others revenue was ?1.3 million this quarter versus ?0.7 million

during the same period in 2016.



Outlook



Gemalto confirms its 2017 second semester expectations of a stable revenue year-

on-year leading to profit from operations of between ?200 million and ?230

million including the acquired Identity Management Business. As a result, profit

from operations for the full year is expected to be between ?293 million and

?323 million.



Additional information



Below is a highlight of new contracts and achievements published by the Company

in the third quarter of 2017





Enterprise



August 29, 2017 Gemalto Announces Data Protection Solutions for VMware

Cloud on AWS



September 20, 2017 First Half 2017 Breach Level Index Report: Identity Theft

and Poor Internal Security Practices Take a Toll



September 26,2017 Gemalto helps banks and payment providers simplify and

streamline encryption operations







Government Programs



September 07, 2017 Gemalto enables biometric passports in over 30 different

countries



September 27, 2017 Wyoming joins Gemalto's digital driver's license pilot







Mobile



July 21, 2017 Gemalto's remote subscription management solution helps

Lenovo customers to always be connected



August 01, 2017 Telefónica launches 'out of the box' mobile connectivity

for consumer devices with latest Gemalto cloud service



August 03,2017 Gemalto first in the world to be fully-certified by the

GSMA for secure eSIM subscription management



September 11, 2017 OnKöl remote patient monitoring uses Gemalto IoT

connectivity to support 'age in place' individuals







Payment



July 21, 2017 Gemalto offers El Corte Inglés store card holders an easy

route to Samsung Pay







Industry Recognitions



July 06, 2017 Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Gemalto for Leadership in

Encryption and Data Protection









Live Audio Webcast and Conference call



Gemalto third quarter 2017 revenue presentation will be webcast in English today

at 3:00 PM Amsterdam and Paris time (2:00 PM London time and 9:00 AM New York

time).



Audio webcast



A listen-only live audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session will be

accessible here on our Investor Relations website via the link below:

Gemalto webcast



This webcast is compatible with Android and iOS terminals, including iPads.

Questions will be taken by way of conference call.



Conference call



Investors and financial analysts wishing to ask questions should join the

presentation by dialing:



(UK) +44 207 194 3759 or (US) +1 844 286 0643 or (FR)

+33 1 7272 7403



PIN: 52461655#



The accompanying presentation slide set that will be used during the conference

call is available on Gemalto investor relations web site.



Replays of the presentation and Q&A session will be available in webcast format

on our Investor Relations web site approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of

the presentation. Replays will be available for one year.



Calendar



The full year 2017 earnings will be reported on Friday March 2, 2018, before the

opening of Euronext Amsterdam.



The Capital Markets Day will be held on March 13, 2018 in New York.



Stock Exchange Listing



Gemalto N.V. is dual listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, in the compartment

A (Large Caps).



Mnemonic: GTO



Exchange Dual listing on Euronext Amsterdam and Paris



Market of reference Euronext Amsterdam



ISIN Code NL0000400653



Reuters GTO.AS



Bloomberg GTO:NA





Gemalto has also established a sponsored Level I American Depository Receipt

(ADR) Program in the United States since November 2009. Each Gemalto ordinary

share is represented by two ADRs. Gemalto's ADRs trade in U.S. dollar and give

access to the voting rights and to the dividends attached to the underlying

Gemalto shares. The dividends are paid to investors in U.S. dollar, after being

converted into U.S. dollar by the depository bank at the prevailing rate.



Structure Sponsored Level I ADR



Exchange OTC



Ratio (ORD:DR) 1:2



DR ISIN US36863N2080



DR CUSIP 36863N 208





This press release contains inside information as referred to in article 7

paragraph 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2016 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services

enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so

they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the

cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 15,000+ employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data

centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48

countries.



For more information visit

www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase or exchange or

the solicitation of an offer to sell or exchange any securities of Gemalto.



This communication contains certain statements that are neither reported

financial results nor other historical information and other statements

concerning Gemalto. These statements include financial projections and estimates

and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and

expectations with respect to future operations, events, products and services

and future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by

the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and

similar expressions. These and other information and statements contained in

this communication constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of

applicable securities laws. Although management of the Company believes that the

expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable,

investors and security holders are cautioned that forward-looking information

and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are

difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could

cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed

in, or implied or projected by the forward-looking information and statements,

and the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance

or achievements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially

from those estimated by the forward-looking statements contained in this

communication include, but are not limited to: trends in wireless communication

and mobile commerce markets; the Company's ability to develop new technology and

the effects of competing technologies developed; effects of the intense

competition in the Company's main markets; challenges to or loss of intellectual

property rights; ability to establish and maintain strategic relationships in

its major businesses; ability to develop and take advantage of new software,

platforms and services; profitability of the expansion strategy; effects of

acquisitions and investments; ability of the Company's to integrate acquired

businesses, activities and companies according to expectations; ability of the

Company to achieve the expected synergies from acquisitions; and changes in

global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory

forces. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person assumes

responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such forward-looking

statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak

only as of the date of this communication and the Company or its representatives

are under no duty, and do not undertake, to update any of the forward-looking

statements after this date to conform such statements to actual results, to

reflect the occurrence of anticipated results or otherwise except as required by

applicable law or regulations.



Appendix



Revenue by region



Third quarter Third quarter Year-on-year Year-on-year

? in millions 2017 2016 variation at variation at

constant historical

exchange rates exchange rates



EMEA 347 328 +7% +6%



Americas 256 284 (5%) (10%)



Asia 147 141 +11% +5%



Total revenue 751 753 +3% =







