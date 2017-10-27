Business News

Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake to above 20%

Muttenz, October 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,
confirms that White Tale Holdings has increased its stake in Clariant in excess
of 20%. This follows earlier mandatory notifications by White Tale Holdings to
the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) regarding its holdings.
Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz
near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total
workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of
CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four
business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &
Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on
innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,
intensify growth, and increase profitability.



