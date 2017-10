Business News

Clariant AG: White Tale Holdings increased stake to above 20%

Muttenz, October 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals,

confirms that White Tale Holdings has increased its stake in Clariant in excess

of 20%. This follows earlier mandatory notifications by White Tale Holdings to

the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX) regarding its holdings.

Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz

near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total

workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of

CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four

business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &

Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on

innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,

intensify growth, and increase profitability.







