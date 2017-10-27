Business News

HMS Networks: Interim report 2017, January - September

-





First nine months

* Net sales for the first nine months increased with 28 % reaching SEK 882 m

(687), corresponding to a 25 % increase in local currencies

* Operating profit for the first nine months reached SEK 181 m (110), equal to

a 21 % (16) operating margin

* Order intake for the first nine months increased with 31 % to SEK 916 m

(698)

* Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 171 m (119)

* Profit after taxes totaled SEK 123 m (75) and result per share amounted to

SEK 2.62 (1.62)

* Net sales for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 1 147 m (862)

corresponding to a 29 % increase in local currencies

* Operating profit for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 221 m (124)

corresponding to a 19 % (14) operating margin



Third quarter

* Net sales for the third quarter increased with 20 % reaching SEK 305 m

(254), corresponding to a 20 % increase in local currencies

* Operating profit reached SEK 65 m (55) corresponding to an operating margin

of 21 % (21)

* Order intake during the third quarter was SEK 289 m (252)



Comment from the CEO



We see a continued good development of our business and can conclude another

quarter of record sales, SEK 305 m. This gives us seven consecutive quarters of

increased sales.



The 20 % growth during the third quarter is entirely organic and without

tailwind from currency effects. We see a strong demand for our products in our

major markets as there is currently a high investment rate within industrial

automation.



On the cost side, we have seasonally lower costs in the third quarter. This,

together with a good turnover and a stable gross margin, result in a new record

level profit, SEK 65 m, equivalent to an EBIT margin of 21 %.



Our cash-flow remains strong and amounted to SEK 62 m during the quarter, which



further strengthens our financial position.



During the year, we have strengthened our organization in order to create an

efficient platform for future growth. The new organization has clear

responsibilities for our product lines and a market organization with global

coverage.



We already see positive effects of this in the form of new innovative products

and high activity within our market organization. For example, during the

quarter, we launched our new eWON Netbiter LC - a remote gateway which enables

valuable operational data from industrial machines to be communicated directly

to ThingWorx - a leading cloud solution from the American company PTC. This

opens up new opportunities to optimize and develop maintenance and service of

production equipment - a good example of how HMS adds value by connecting

industrial hardware and IT software, or as we say, Hardware Meets Software -

HMS.



Another example is that we have now implemented a generation shift to the new

CAN FD technology for most of our IXXAT products. This allows our customers in

transportation, automotive and machinery to combine their established CAN

technology with the new CAN FD standard which is expected to get a big impact

during the coming years.



We are ready to continue to grow further in accordance to our ambitious growth

targets - a long-term annual growth of 20 % per year and an operating margin

above 20 %.



Our focus is to continue drive growth in our current areas of business. We

continue to balance our long-term growth strategy with a restrained view of

costs. In the long run, we estimate that the market for industrial data

communications will constitute an interesting growth area and we continue to

focus on our motto "HMS Connecting Devices".



Halmstad October 26, 2017



Staffan Dahlström

Chief Executive Officer



Further information can be obtained from: CEO Staffan Dahlström, telephone +46

(0) 35-17 29 01 or CFO Gunnar Högberg, telephone +46 (0) 35-17 29 95. www.hms-

networks-com/ir



This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in

accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish

Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07.50

CET on October 27, 2017.



HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of products for

industrial communication and remote management. Reported sales reached SEK 952 m

in 2016. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarter in

Halmstad, Sweden, in Nivelles Belgium, in Igualada, Spain and in Weingarten,

Germany. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in China,

Denmark, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, India, Italy, Japan, UK, and

USA. HMS employs over 500 people and develops and manufactures solutions for

connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the

Anybus®, IXXAT® and Intesis® brand and products for remote management and

control under the eWON® brand. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm,

category Mid Cap, Information Technology.



Q3 Report 2017 :

http://hugin.info/138433/R/2145218/822298.pdf







