Clariant and Huntsman jointly decided to abandon planned Merger of Equals

Clariant AG /

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





* Execution of merger at risk due to increased uncertainty of securing

two-thirds majority by Clariant shareholders

* Termination in the best interest of all stakeholders

* Clariant will continue to focus on its successful strategy to further

strengthen its market position







Muttenz, October 27, 2017 - Clariant (SIX: CLN) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:

HUN) today jointly announced that they have mutually terminated their proposed

merger of equals. The decision was unanimously approved by the Boards of

Directors of Clariant and Huntsman.



In a joint statement, Peter R. Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman, and

Hariolf Kottmann, CEO of Clariant, stated: "We remain convinced that the

proposed merger of equals as agreed to on May 21, 2017, would have been in the

long-term best interests of all of our shareholders. However, given the

continued accumulation of Clariant shares by activist investor White Tale

Holdings and its opposition to the transaction, which is now supported by some

other shareholders, we believe that there is simply too much uncertainty as to

whether Clariant will be able to secure the two-thirds shareholder approval that

is required to approve the transaction under Swiss law. Under these

circumstances and in light of the high level of disruption and uncertainty that

has been created for both companies, we have jointly decided to terminate the

merger agreement. This will allow both companies to focus again fully on their

respective stand-alone strategies in the best interests of the companies and

their shareholders, associates, and other stakeholders. We maintain a great



respect for one another, and we want to recognize and express our mutual and

deep appreciation for the efforts and incredible commitment demonstrated by the

associates of each company over the past several months."



The Termination Agreement foresees no payment of a break fee on either side.

Clariant, therefore, avoids paying both the USD 210m deal breakage fee and the

USD 60m EGM non-approval fee as foreseen in the Merger Agreement.



Following a thorough analysis of all strategic alternatives, Clariant's Board of

Directors and Executive Committee unanimously considered the merger with

Huntsman to be the best available option to further develop the company and

increase the long-term value for all stakeholders. This view has been and is

shared by the vast majority of our shareholders. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of the

Board of Directors: "We regret the missed opportunity for value creation and

thank our shareholders for their support. The Board of Directors, our Chief

Executive Officer and our Executive Committee will now focus on our proven

strategy to further strengthen the company's market position as a globally

leading specialty chemicals company."



Clariant's CEO Hariolf Kottmann: "While White Tale's position on the merger has

been different from ours, we share a common interest in increasing Clariant's

value. We are committed to achieving this through a continuation of our existing

and successful long-term growth strategy. That said, we will continue our

dialogue with all our stakeholders."



While the merger would have enabled Clariant to speed up its strategy, the

company has the utmost confidence in continuing its own path towards the goal of

reaching a position in the top tier of the specialty chemicals industry. The

success of its strategy is evidenced by a positive track record of increased

profitability and enterprise value, a stronger portfolio which continues to

grow, and leadership positions in innovation and sustainability. These elements

will continue to be the foundation of Clariant's profitable growth, cash flow

generation and value creation.



Clariant is a globally leading specialty chemicals company, based in Muttenz

near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2016 the company employed a total

workforce of 17 442. In the financial year 2016, Clariant recorded sales of

CHF 5.847 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in four

business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics &

Coatings. Clariant's corporate strategy is based on five pillars: focus on

innovation through R&D, add value with sustainability, reposition portfolio,

intensify growth, and increase profitability.









