Sandoz proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim accepted by EMA for regulatory review

* Comprehensive data package demonstrates that Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim
matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality
* Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting version of oncology medicine filgrastim --
Sandoz is the European market leader for filgrastim
* Sandoz is the global leader in biosimilars, with five biosimilars marketed
worldwide and a leading global pipeline, including three biosimilars
currently under EMA review
Holzkirchen, October 27, 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis Division, and the global
leader in biosimilars, announced today that its biosimilar to EU-authorized
Neulasta(®*) (pegfilgrastim) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency
(EMA) for regulatory review.
Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting formulation of filgrastim (granulocyte colony-
stimulating factor, or G-CSF) and Sandoz is seeking approval for use of its
biosimilar in the same indication as the reference medicine.
"Our goal is to improve patient access to important biologic medicines and the
EMA file acceptance of our biosimilar pegfilgrastim is a move towards doing just
that," said Mark Levick, MD PhD, Global Head of Development, Biopharmaceuticals.
"At Sandoz, oncology is a key area of focus and, with our biosimilar and generic
oncology medicines, we have a leading portfolio in this therapy area. If
approved, we look forward to supporting cancer patients, healthcare
professionals and payors with our biosimilar pegfilgrastim."
The comprehensive data package, submitted as part of the Marketing Authorization
Application, includes analytical, preclinical and clinical data and strongly
demonstrates that the biosimilar pegfilgrastim matches the reference medicine in
terms of safety, efficacy and quality.
The clinical development program for Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim includes
data from Phase I pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies in healthy
volunteers, as well as Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy studies in
breast cancer patients.
Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars. As
the global leader in biosimilars, Sandoz has five biosimilars marketed
worldwide, as well as a leading global pipeline. We currently have three
proposed biosimilars under review by the EMA: pegfilgrastim, adalimumab and
infliximab.
Sandoz is well-positioned to continue leading the biosimilars industry based on
our experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and
commercialization. As a division of Novartis, the first global healthcare
company to establish a leading position in both innovative and off-patent
medicines, we benefit strongly from this unique blend of experience and
expertise in many different market environments.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the
United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"
"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or
implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or
labeling for the investigational or approved generic or biosimilar products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from
such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations
regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products
described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for
any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.
Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic or biosimilar
products will be approved for all indications included in the reference
product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding
such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and
additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences of
physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential approval of
additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward
health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public
pricing and reimbursement pressures; litigation outcomes, including intellectual
property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling
its products; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of
the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;
safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange
Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of
this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a
division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve
and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing
healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world
access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules,
covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2016 sales of USD 10.1
billion. In 2016, our products reached well over 500 million patients and we
aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in
Germany's Greater Munich area.
(* )Neulasta(®) is a trademark of Amgen Inc.
