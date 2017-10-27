Business News

Sandoz proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim accepted by EMA for regulatory review

* Comprehensive data package demonstrates that Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim

matches the reference biologic in terms of safety, efficacy and quality

* Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting version of oncology medicine filgrastim --

Sandoz is the European market leader for filgrastim

* Sandoz is the global leader in biosimilars, with five biosimilars marketed

worldwide and a leading global pipeline, including three biosimilars

currently under EMA review

Holzkirchen, October 27, 2017 - Sandoz, a Novartis Division, and the global

leader in biosimilars, announced today that its biosimilar to EU-authorized

Neulasta(®*) (pegfilgrastim) has been accepted by the European Medicines Agency

(EMA) for regulatory review.



Pegfilgrastim is a long-acting formulation of filgrastim (granulocyte colony-

stimulating factor, or G-CSF) and Sandoz is seeking approval for use of its

biosimilar in the same indication as the reference medicine.



"Our goal is to improve patient access to important biologic medicines and the

EMA file acceptance of our biosimilar pegfilgrastim is a move towards doing just

that," said Mark Levick, MD PhD, Global Head of Development, Biopharmaceuticals.



"At Sandoz, oncology is a key area of focus and, with our biosimilar and generic

oncology medicines, we have a leading portfolio in this therapy area. If

approved, we look forward to supporting cancer patients, healthcare

professionals and payors with our biosimilar pegfilgrastim."



The comprehensive data package, submitted as part of the Marketing Authorization

Application, includes analytical, preclinical and clinical data and strongly



demonstrates that the biosimilar pegfilgrastim matches the reference medicine in

terms of safety, efficacy and quality.



The clinical development program for Sandoz biosimilar pegfilgrastim includes

data from Phase I pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies in healthy

volunteers, as well as Phase III confirmatory safety and efficacy studies in

breast cancer patients.



Sandoz is committed to increasing patient access to high-quality biosimilars. As

the global leader in biosimilars, Sandoz has five biosimilars marketed

worldwide, as well as a leading global pipeline. We currently have three

proposed biosimilars under review by the EMA: pegfilgrastim, adalimumab and

infliximab.



Sandoz is well-positioned to continue leading the biosimilars industry based on

our experience and capabilities in development, manufacturing and

commercialization. As a division of Novartis, the first global healthcare

company to establish a leading position in both innovative and off-patent

medicines, we benefit strongly from this unique blend of experience and

expertise in many different market environments.



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking

statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can,"

"will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or

implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or

labeling for the investigational or approved generic or biosimilar products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from

such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products

described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for

any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time.

Neither can there be any guarantee that, if approved, such generic or biosimilar

products will be approved for all indications included in the reference

product's label. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding

such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties

inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and

additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the particular prescribing preferences of

physicians and patients; competition in general, including potential approval of

additional generic or biosimilar versions of such products; global trends toward

health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public

pricing and reimbursement pressures; litigation outcomes, including intellectual

property disputes or other legal efforts to prevent or limit Sandoz from selling

its products; general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of

the persistently weak economic and financial environment in many countries;

safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors referred to

in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange

Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of

this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking

statements contained in this press release as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.



About Sandoz

Sandoz is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. As a

division of the Novartis Group, our purpose is to discover new ways to improve

and extend people's lives. We contribute to society's ability to support growing

healthcare needs by pioneering novel approaches to help people around the world

access high-quality medicine. Our portfolio of approximately 1000 molecules,

covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2016 sales of USD 10.1

billion. In 2016, our products reached well over 500 million patients and we

aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in

Germany's Greater Munich area.



(* )Neulasta(®) is a trademark of Amgen Inc.



