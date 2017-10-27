Business News

CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5% and adjusted revenue by 4.2%

Lausanne, 27 October 2017





In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 189.4m compared with CHF

187.5m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2.5%. The

Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 208.0m against CHF 202.5m in

2016, up 4.2% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB)

up 5.3% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB)

down 20.4%.



For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue

of CHF 600.8m, compared with CHF 612.7m in the same period in 2016, a decrease

of 1.9% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated

revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 0.3% compared to the same

period last year.

For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 653.7m

compared with CHF 662.5m in 2016, a decrease of 1.3% in current currencies.

However, excluding currency effects, consolidated adjusted revenue was up

1.0%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.2% in constant currencies while

Non-IDB was down 24.8%.



1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated

2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")





About TRADITION





Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer

brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.

Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more



than 2,200 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range

of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency

and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures

and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental

products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is

listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.







MEDIA CONTACTS





Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication

+41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63

actionnaire(at)tradition.ch rohan.sant(at)voxia.ch







