CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5% and adjusted revenue by 4.2%

Lausanne, 27 October 2017
CFT: 3rd quarter - Increase of reported revenue by 2.5%1) and adjusted
revenue2) by 4.2%
In the third quarter, consolidated revenue was CHF 189.4m compared with CHF
187.5m in the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 2.5%. The
Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 208.0m against CHF 202.5m in
2016, up 4.2% in constant currencies with interdealer broking business (IDB)
up 5.3% and the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB)
down 20.4%.
For the first nine months of the year, the Group reported consolidated revenue
of CHF 600.8m, compared with CHF 612.7m in the same period in 2016, a decrease
of 1.9% in current currencies. Excluding currency effects, consolidated
revenue of Compagnie Financière Tradition was up 0.3% compared to the same
period last year.
For the same period, the Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 653.7m
compared with CHF 662.5m in 2016, a decrease of 1.3% in current currencies.
However, excluding currency effects, consolidated adjusted revenue was up
1.0%. The adjusted revenue from IDB was up 2.2% in constant currencies while
Non-IDB was down 24.8%.
1) Changes are in constant currencies, unless otherwise stated
2) Proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")
About TRADITION
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer
brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.
Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more
More information:
than 2,200 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range
of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency
and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures
and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental
products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is
listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
CFT - Q3 2017:
