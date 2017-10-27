Business News

Imagin Medical Closing Financing to Broaden Communications Program



ID: 565556

(firmenpresse) - Imagin Medical Closing Financing to Broaden Communications Program



Imagin Medical is the developer of the ultrasensitive i/Blue Imaging System that will establish a new standard of care for urologists in detecting cancers and visualizing the surgical field in minimally invasive surgery. The Companys initial focus is bladder cancer.



Vancouver, B.C. and Boston, MA, October 26, 2017 - Imagin Medical, Inc. (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (Frankfurt/Stuttgart Stock Exchanges: DPD2) (the Company) announces it is closing a $120,000 financing to raise funds to be used for the Companys communications program (the Financing). This financing will not be oversubscribed. The Company is committed to continuing the development of the i/Blue Imaging System for the detection of bladder cancer and keeping its shareholders informed of its progress.



The funds raised pursuant to the Financing will be specifically targeted for a communications and marketing program, allowing the Company to continue to maintain its existing cash for product development and commercialization. The Financing will consist of 800,000 units (the Units) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, each Unit to be comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (the Warrants). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into one common share in the equity of the Company (the Warrant Shares) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share. The Warrants expire one year from date of issuance.



About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for minimally invasive surgical procedures where endoscopes are used. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer and view the surgical field. Imagins initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. The ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com





For further information, contact:

Jim Hutchens, President & CEO

Telephone: 617-571-6006

Email: jhutchens(at)imaginmedical.com



890 West Pender Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6C 1J9

778-998-5000



69 Longwood Avenue

Hyannis Port, MA,02647 USA

617-571-6006

www.imaginmedical.com



Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect managements current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Companys control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Companys imaging system will work in the manner expected, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.











more PressReleases from Imagin Medical