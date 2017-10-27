Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Stay healthy through the winter with an air conditioning cleaning

(PresseBox) - Many motorists combine changing to winter tyres with having a winter check done on their car to prepare for the colder months. But did you know that in addition to your battery, lights and antifreeze, you should have your air conditioning checked too? This will help that during the flu season you'll be breathing healthy air inside your car, because bacteria in your air conditioning can make you ill.



In the summer months, you often have your car's air conditioning on full blast. As a result, a large number of contaminants accumulate around the pollen filter and collect in your evaporator's cooling fins too. When combined with moisture, these create the perfect breeding ground for dangerous microbes. That's why it's a good idea to have your air conditioning checked and cleaned as part of your winter check.



The colder months are precisely when it's most important to breathe healthy air because lower temperatures irritate the mucous membranes in your airways, making them more susceptible to bacteria and viruses. In the worst cases, a dirty car air conditioning system can mean that you are healthy when you get in your car but ill by the time you get out ? long before any unpleasant smell is detectable.



The ?airco well? air conditioning cleaning system from the German manufacturer Tunap removes germs, bacteria and fungi deep down. It features two complementary constituents that target not only the pollen filter surround but also the evaporator, thoroughly cleaning the two parts of your car's air conditioning that are most susceptible to dangerous microbes. With its powerful spray-pressure cleaning method which creates the Tunap splash effect, it flushes germs away. Independent tests have shown this to be the most effective cleaning method.



TUNAP inspires with innovative developments and system solutions in the field of chemistry. As a market leader in technologies within the automotive, industrial, private-brand and cosmetics sectors, TUNAP offers development, production and sales from a single partner. More than 30,000 companies use TUNAP products and systems. TUNAP has subsidiaries in 19 markets in Europe, America and Asia, and more than 800 employees. With airco well®, TUNAP offers the first complete cleaning system for air conditioning. For healthy air in the car.





