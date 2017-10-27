FYO photo Advent calendar with truly personal treats for a loved one

(PresseBox) - Advent calendars help to embellish the run-up time to Christmas. The Advent calendar has changed dramatically in its 500-year history: for some years now, the online photo service FotoInsight has been printing bespoke Advent calendars with customer?s own pictures. Previously, the photo calendar printer has offered customers to personalise their calendars with images and graphic design, but not with chocolates. FotoInsight is changing that now:



The Advent Calendar to be filled with 24 individual surprises



For those who want to personally fill their photo Advent calendar, FotoInsight now offers the option to upload the desired picture and print a photo Advent calendar for self-stocking. The custom printed Advent photo calendar contains a tray, which which can be taken out from one side for filling. Of course, the tray fits not only chocolates, but many little personal treats, to really cheer-up the recipient.



Filler ideas for a personal Advent calendar



An Advent calendar personalised with a photograph is an even bigger surprise when it is filled with truly personal treats. FotoInsight's new photo Advent calendar for self-stocking offers 24 nests, each 3.5 cm deep, for creative surprises such as vouchers for a meal, breakfast in bed, or tokens for time, experiences and surprises. Skin care cream and perfume samples or jewellery fit into the box, as well as some hobby accessories, toys or collectibles. Free concert, theatre or movie tickets can cheer-up the recipient just as well as jokes and puzzles.



A photograph uploaded by the user can be made to feel more Christmassy with the optional design templates! FotoInsight then prints the picture in brilliant colours and with a silk matte finish on the front of the Advent calendar. The result is a decorative eye-catcher, providing fitting decoration for the festive season and shortening the wait for the Christmas holidays, door for door, with 24 personally selected treats.





FotoInsight?s Advent photo calendar for self-filling is made of strong opaline with satin finish and is 48 x 36 x 3.5 cm (WxHxD) large. The compartments for the stockings are each 3.5 cm deep. The height and width of the compartments differ; they are respectively between 5.5 cm and 10 cm high, and between 5.7 cm and 13.5 cm wide. The price is £19.99 (+p&p) at http://fotoinsight.co.uk/...



Photo and Advent calendars from FotoInsight®



Aside from the photo Advent calendars for self-filling, FotoInsight offers a number of high-quality photo Advent calendars, for example:



Ferrero® Photo Advent Calendar from £19.99, with a selection of chocolates Ferrero® Küsschen®, Ferrero Rocher® and Raffaello® in sizes A4 and XXL.



kinder® Photo Advent Calendar from £18.99, with chocolate surprises kinder® chocolate®, kinder Country®, kinder Bueno® and kinder chocolate Bons® in sizes A4 and XXL.



Chocolate Advent calendar from £9.99.



Chocolate Free Photo Advent Calendar from £7.49, with 25 landscape images in sizes A4 (35 x 24 cm) and A3 (42 x 29.7 cm).



FotoInsight Ltd was founded in Cambridge in 2003. The online photo printing service offers an extensive array of photo and canvas print products as well as photo gifts and award-winning photo books and photo calendars.





