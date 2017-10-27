Business News

Net Insight AB: Interim report January - September 2017

Quote from CEO Fredrik Tumegård:

"Positive operating earnings despite a challenging quarter, as well as continued

investments in product development."



Third Quarter 2017



* Net sales were SEK 105.4 (128.2) million, down -17.8 percent year-on-year.

In comparable currencies, the decrease was -16.0 percent.

* Operating earnings were SEK 6.2 (18.9) million, corresponding to an

operating margin of

5.9 (14.8) percent.

* Net financial items were positively affected by SEK 4.5 (-3.2) million for

the revaluation of synthetic options.

* Net income was SEK 9.5 (11.5) million.

* Earnings per share, diluted and basic, was SEK 0.02 (0.03).

* Total cash flow was SEK -4.0 (12.3) million.



January - September 2017



* Net sales were SEK 309.3 (370.5) million, down -16.5 percent year-on-year.

In comparable currencies, the decrease was -17.5 percent.

* Operating earnings were SEK -7.8 (38.7) million, corresponding to an

operating margin of

-2.5 (10.4) percent.

* Net financial items were positively affected by SEK 12.8 (3.1) million for

the revaluation of synthetic options.

* Net income was SEK 8.6 (31.2) million.

* Earnings per share, diluted and basic, was SEK 0.02 (0.08).

* Total cash flow was SEK -17.2 (13.6) million.



The full report for the third quarter of 2017 can be found on netinsight.net



For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00,

fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net

Thomas Ahlerup, Acting Head of Investor Relations, +46 768 966 300,

thomas.ahlerup(at)netinsight.net



This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.45



am CET on October 27, 2017.





About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for

anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net



Twitter: (at)NetInsight twitter.com/NetInsight



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/165152/









Net Insight Interim report January - September 2017:

http://hugin.info/130084/R/2145117/822259.pdf







