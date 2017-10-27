Business News

Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. ("Company") (CSE: PDT): Addresses the growing digital dentistry market

Prototypes for EAS have been successfully created in multiple materials

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDT's Evolutionary

Accessory Series (EAS) is used to create custom dental abutments for the growing

dental implant industry.



Currently, CAD/CAM dentistry is a field of dentistry and prosthodontics using

CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) to improve the

design and creation of dental restorations, especially dental prostheses,

including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays and onlays, fixed bridges, dental

implant restorations, dentures (removable or fixed), and orthodontic appliances.



Mr. Erik Siegmund, CEO of the Company and President of (PDIC), is pleased to

report that the EAS has been further applied to the most advanced form of

manufacturing used in the dental implant industry. With collaboration from our

research partners and advisors, design changes have been made to facilitate the

use of digital dental design techniques, allowing for digital designing of

customized abutment components for the EAS System.



The EAS is poised to include not only traditional dental techniques such as

casting and soldering, but will be developed also to include the next

generations of computer assisted in-lab technologies. The prototypes produced

include non-noble metal, high precision plastic and castable wax.



Currently, competitors provide a fixed angle abutment, a custom abutment or a

milled abutment, which are 3 distinct and different products to create a single

dental abutment. Currently technicians must decide on a technique and then

order the appropriate product. In contrast, the new EAS is a single platform

that facilitates all 3 methods of manufacturing.



About PDT

Preferred Dental technologies Inc. (PDT) has been established to advance

development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive



technologies in the dental implant industry.

MISSION - INNOVATIVE & PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE DENTAL INDUSTRY

Visit: www.preferreddentalimplant.com

www.prefdent.com



On behalf of Preferred Dental Technologies Inc.

Erik Siegmund

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info(at)preferreddentalimplant.com

Tel: 204.691.3722

www.prefdent.com



This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised

of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties

and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance,

prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied

by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news

release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or

future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks

set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company

believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking

information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be

placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news

release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the

disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by

law. Neither The Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulations Services

Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The Canadian Securities

Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









