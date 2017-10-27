(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Prototypes for EAS have been successfully created in multiple materials
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDT's Evolutionary
Accessory Series (EAS) is used to create custom dental abutments for the growing
dental implant industry.
Currently, CAD/CAM dentistry is a field of dentistry and prosthodontics using
CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) to improve the
design and creation of dental restorations, especially dental prostheses,
including crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays and onlays, fixed bridges, dental
implant restorations, dentures (removable or fixed), and orthodontic appliances.
Mr. Erik Siegmund, CEO of the Company and President of (PDIC), is pleased to
report that the EAS has been further applied to the most advanced form of
manufacturing used in the dental implant industry. With collaboration from our
research partners and advisors, design changes have been made to facilitate the
use of digital dental design techniques, allowing for digital designing of
customized abutment components for the EAS System.
The EAS is poised to include not only traditional dental techniques such as
casting and soldering, but will be developed also to include the next
generations of computer assisted in-lab technologies. The prototypes produced
include non-noble metal, high precision plastic and castable wax.
Currently, competitors provide a fixed angle abutment, a custom abutment or a
milled abutment, which are 3 distinct and different products to create a single
dental abutment. Currently technicians must decide on a technique and then
order the appropriate product. In contrast, the new EAS is a single platform
that facilitates all 3 methods of manufacturing.
About PDT
Preferred Dental technologies Inc. (PDT) has been established to advance
development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive
technologies in the dental implant industry.
MISSION - INNOVATIVE & PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE DENTAL INDUSTRY
