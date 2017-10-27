Business News

Hoylu AB: Hoylu Software Suite used for large live graphic recording events in DACH region by VerVieVas

The cutting-edge provider of Visual Ideation and Collaboration Software, Hoylu,

is proud to announce that Austrian company VerVieVas uses Hoylu Suite as their

preferred choice for large live graphic recording events, as demonstrated at the

Fifteen Seconds festival in Graz, Austria or the Bit & Pretzels in Munich,

Germany.



VerVieVas is an Austrian company specializing in animated explainer videos and

Graphic recording for corporate workshops and events. The company has used

Hoylu's software (previously We-Inspire) for several years, and states that it

is their preferred choice for demanding live sessions with graphic recording as

well as for storyboarding, brainstorming and ideation work.



The Fifteen Seconds festival is global business and innovation conference that

takes place every year in Graz, Austria, with keynote speakers from companies

like IKEA, Instagram, Apple and Microsoft. VerVieVas partnered with Microsoft

this year and ran live graphic recording sessions in their booth on both the

Microsoft Hub and Microsoft Surface devices.



"Our most important use case is doing graphic recording sessions for our

clients' workshops and events, just like we did for Microsoft this year at the

Fifteen seconds festival. We do 150-200 sessions every year, and we find the

Hoylu Software Suite to be fast, precise and reliable. When you're doing a live

graphic recording session, consistent performance is everything, and so far,

we've never had a real hiccup with Hoylu. Something that cannot be said for

other software we've tried," said Fridolin Brandl, Co-Founder of VerVieVas.





"Yet again we see an example of how our Intuitive UX design and robust software

makes a difference for our clients. I'm proud and happy to hear that VerVieVas

trusts Hoylu to help them perform flawlessly during important live sessions such



as the Fifteen Seconds festival," said Travis Beaven, Chief Product Officer at

Hoylu



The Hoylu Software Suite is a leading software platform for ideation,

collaboration, process planning and creation on large format displays and

projected walls. Based on many years of research in user experience, the apps

offer intuitive and immersive ways for teams to work better, faster and more

efficiently together.







For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr(at)hoylu.com



Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw(at)hoylu.com







VerVieVas

VerVieVas is an Austrian company specializing in animated explainer videos and

graphic recording for clients such as Deloitte, Hilti, Allianz, A1 and

Swarovski. Part of the BraCe Communications group in Vienna, the company has

done more than 700 animated videos in 35 languages in the last few years.







Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus

on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is

software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display

technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of

Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the

objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and

creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit

www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu







Ticker symbol: Hoylu



Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm



Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200







Publication

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the

contact person set out above, at (08:30) CEST on October 27, 2017.









