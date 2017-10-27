(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
The cutting-edge provider of Visual Ideation and Collaboration Software, Hoylu,
is proud to announce that Austrian company VerVieVas uses Hoylu Suite as their
preferred choice for large live graphic recording events, as demonstrated at the
Fifteen Seconds festival in Graz, Austria or the Bit & Pretzels in Munich,
Germany.
VerVieVas is an Austrian company specializing in animated explainer videos and
Graphic recording for corporate workshops and events. The company has used
Hoylu's software (previously We-Inspire) for several years, and states that it
is their preferred choice for demanding live sessions with graphic recording as
well as for storyboarding, brainstorming and ideation work.
The Fifteen Seconds festival is global business and innovation conference that
takes place every year in Graz, Austria, with keynote speakers from companies
like IKEA, Instagram, Apple and Microsoft. VerVieVas partnered with Microsoft
this year and ran live graphic recording sessions in their booth on both the
Microsoft Hub and Microsoft Surface devices.
"Our most important use case is doing graphic recording sessions for our
clients' workshops and events, just like we did for Microsoft this year at the
Fifteen seconds festival. We do 150-200 sessions every year, and we find the
Hoylu Software Suite to be fast, precise and reliable. When you're doing a live
graphic recording session, consistent performance is everything, and so far,
we've never had a real hiccup with Hoylu. Something that cannot be said for
other software we've tried," said Fridolin Brandl, Co-Founder of VerVieVas.
"Yet again we see an example of how our Intuitive UX design and robust software
makes a difference for our clients. I'm proud and happy to hear that VerVieVas
trusts Hoylu to help them perform flawlessly during important live sessions such
More information:
as the Fifteen Seconds festival," said Travis Beaven, Chief Product Officer at
Hoylu
The Hoylu Software Suite is a leading software platform for ideation,
collaboration, process planning and creation on large format displays and
projected walls. Based on many years of research in user experience, the apps
offer intuitive and immersive ways for teams to work better, faster and more
efficiently together.
For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr(at)hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw(at)hoylu.com
VerVieVas
VerVieVas is an Austrian company specializing in animated explainer videos and
graphic recording for clients such as Deloitte, Hilti, Allianz, A1 and
Swarovski. Part of the BraCe Communications group in Vienna, the company has
done more than 700 animated videos in 35 languages in the last few years.
Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus
on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest is
software for Creative Collaboration, combined with intuitive input and display
technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of
Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the
objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and
creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit
www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200
Publication
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the
contact person set out above, at (08:30) CEST on October 27, 2017.
171027 ENG PR:
http://hugin.info/173545/R/2145235/822313.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hoylu AB via GlobeNewswire