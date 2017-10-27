Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - Financial Calendar

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, October 27, 2017
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. today announced that it expects to issue its
3(rd) quarter 2017 earnings and dividend release on Friday November 10, 2017,
before the NYSE opening.
Contacts:
Herbjørn Hansson, Executive Chairman Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91 Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or
+47 91 35 00 91
Gary J. Wolfe www.nao.bm
Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
