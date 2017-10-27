Customer-facing IPsoft Amelia implementation at SEB wins AI innovation award

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CONSTELLATION RESEARCH'S SUPERNOVA AWARD HIGHLIGHTS BANK'S CUTTING-EDGE USE OF
COGNITIVE TECH FOR INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SERVICES
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Moch, Head of Information,
Architecture and Strategy for SEB, the leading Nordic corporate bank, is the
winner of this year's Supernova Award from Constellation Research in the
category of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Humanity. Moch was recognized
for spearheading projects with IPsoft's Amelia to enhance bank operations and
customer service. The award was presented to Moch last night at this year's
Constellation Research Supernova Gala, held on the last night of the analyst
firm's Connected Enterprise Summit at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
The annual Supernova Awards were created to recognize the trailblazing exploits
of individuals who have decided to introduce disruptive technology into their
organizations. The awards are judged by a select group of thought-leaders,
analysts and journalists who evaluate whether a finalist has skillfully deployed
an emerging technology within their company's business environment. Moch was
among four finalists in his category, which covered progressive and innovative
use of AI technologies for demonstrable company benefits.
Moch has successfully introduced Amelia, IPsoft's market-leading cognitive
virtual agent, into SEB's internal service desk and customer-facing operations,
and is working on implementing Amelia into other business areas as well. Amelia
handles external customer service requests for more than a million customers,
with the goal to deliver the best-possible service experience. Currently, Amelia
handles customer queries like password resets, step-by-step assistance with
credit and debit cards, and banking location services. Amelia's abilities are
expanding to more complex tasks like ID verification, which takes place after an
account-sensitive question is asked.
In her customer-facing role, Amelia has reached a 90% accuracy rate in
understanding and completing tasks as well as correctly handing off queries to
her human co-workers when necessary. Amelia has improved SEB's service
consistency through her 24/7 availability and multi-channel delivery, and
overall has improved internal employee satisfaction as agents can now focus on
more complicated, higher value tasks.
"It's important to think of the implementation process of cutting-edge
technology as a learning journey first. Start with small, targeted use cases and
generate some quick wins to begin garnering the support of your organization as
a whole," Moch said. "Our main objective with Amelia was to create a brand new
channel where customers could have their inquiries resolved as quickly and
effectively as possible on their own time."
Edwin van Bommel, Chief Cognitive Officer at IPsoft, said, "SEB is one of our
pioneering clients, and Nicolas championed the use of Amelia in his
organization. His leadership skills and intimate knowledge of SEB's business
operations were crucial in leading this AI project through to successful
completion, with fantastic business results and improved service for SEB's
customers. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his AI
leadership at SEB."
