Customer-facing IPsoft Amelia implementation at SEB wins AI innovation award

CONSTELLATION RESEARCH'S SUPERNOVA AWARD HIGHLIGHTS BANK'S CUTTING-EDGE USE OF

COGNITIVE TECH FOR INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SERVICES



NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Moch, Head of Information,

Architecture and Strategy for SEB, the leading Nordic corporate bank, is the

winner of this year's Supernova Award from Constellation Research in the

category of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Humanity. Moch was recognized

for spearheading projects with IPsoft's Amelia to enhance bank operations and

customer service. The award was presented to Moch last night at this year's

Constellation Research Supernova Gala, held on the last night of the analyst

firm's Connected Enterprise Summit at the Ritz Carlton in Half Moon Bay, Calif.



The annual Supernova Awards were created to recognize the trailblazing exploits

of individuals who have decided to introduce disruptive technology into their

organizations. The awards are judged by a select group of thought-leaders,

analysts and journalists who evaluate whether a finalist has skillfully deployed

an emerging technology within their company's business environment. Moch was

among four finalists in his category, which covered progressive and innovative

use of AI technologies for demonstrable company benefits.



Moch has successfully introduced Amelia, IPsoft's market-leading cognitive

virtual agent, into SEB's internal service desk and customer-facing operations,

and is working on implementing Amelia into other business areas as well. Amelia

handles external customer service requests for more than a million customers,

with the goal to deliver the best-possible service experience. Currently, Amelia

handles customer queries like password resets, step-by-step assistance with

credit and debit cards, and banking location services. Amelia's abilities are

expanding to more complex tasks like ID verification, which takes place after an



account-sensitive question is asked.



In her customer-facing role, Amelia has reached a 90% accuracy rate in

understanding and completing tasks as well as correctly handing off queries to

her human co-workers when necessary. Amelia has improved SEB's service

consistency through her 24/7 availability and multi-channel delivery, and

overall has improved internal employee satisfaction as agents can now focus on

more complicated, higher value tasks.



"It's important to think of the implementation process of cutting-edge

technology as a learning journey first. Start with small, targeted use cases and

generate some quick wins to begin garnering the support of your organization as

a whole," Moch said. "Our main objective with Amelia was to create a brand new

channel where customers could have their inquiries resolved as quickly and

effectively as possible on their own time."



Edwin van Bommel, Chief Cognitive Officer at IPsoft, said, "SEB is one of our

pioneering clients, and Nicolas championed the use of Amelia in his

organization. His leadership skills and intimate knowledge of SEB's business

operations were crucial in leading this AI project through to successful

completion, with fantastic business results and improved service for SEB's

customers. We congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his AI

leadership at SEB."



About IPsoft

IPsoft automates IT and business processes for enterprises across a wide range

of industries by deploying digital labor. Through its portfolio of world leading

autonomic and cognitive solutions it provides services that allow its clients to

secure competitive advantage. Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has 18

offices in 15 countries across the world and serves more than 500 of the world's

leading brands directly as well as more than half of the world's largest IT

services providers. For more information, visit www.ipsoft.com.



