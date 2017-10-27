Computer & Software

European Software, Solutions & Services Summit 2018 announced by IT Europa

(firmenpresse) - [London, 27 October 2017] IT Europa announced today that it will be staging the tenth annual European Software, Solutions & Services Summit on 19 April 2018 in London. The event, which incorporates the European ISV Convention, will bring leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Solution Providers (including Solution VARs and Managed Service Providers) together with hardware, software and service organisations to explore and address the issues affecting the development of the IT Industry in Europe and to develop and strengthen partnerships aimed at supporting solution and service-based sales. Over recent years ISVs and Solution/Service Providers have been very much the driving force behind growth within the IT and Telecoms markets. This seems set to continue this year with Gartner now predicting worldwide spending on software will increase by 8.6% in 2018 and services by 4.7%, outpacing average global IT spending growth of 3.5%.



The European Software, Solutions & Services Summit 2018 will build upon the success of its predecessors, which have been staged in Brussels, Frankfurt, London and Berlin, and attract leading ISVs, Solution Providers and Service Providers from all over Europe. The summit will feature a high-level conference programme with leading industry speakers addressing the challenges and opportunities facing ISVs and Solution/Service Providers in Europe. Under the umbrella theme of Everything as a Service (XaaS)  The Digital Transformation of Software, Solutions & Services in Europe, presentations will explore such areas as:

 Moving beyond apps and managed services to a full solutions provision; using analytics, AI and intelligence in applications, data tools and services

 IoT, M2M and other trends  the opportunities and implications for the European software, solutions and services industry

 Security issues  opportunity or threat and how to respond to the challenges posed by GDPR

 Resources and partnering: building an ecosystem with vendors, channels, service partners and experts and engaging with new players and technologies



 Building for the future - exploring new markets, technologies and resource pools; merger and acquisition planning

 Staying on top: marketing the new breed of solutions and how channels are set to evolve over the next 3-4 years



The increasing importance of delivery as a service was recently further underlined by Gartners forecast earlier this month that SaaS revenue is expected to grow 21% in 2017 to reach $58.6bn  a faster growth rate than anticipated.



Organisations across Europe are looking for solutions that will deliver real value and business benefits for their organisations. Increasingly, that means looking beyond traditional applications to the development of a new generation of digital solutions and to the delivery of those solutions as a service, says Alan Norman, Managing Director of IT Europa. The European Software, Solutions and Services Summit 2018 provides a unique opportunity for Europes Software, Solutions and Services communities to come together to address the issues affecting the development and delivery of applications. It also provides a framework within which major hardware and software vendors can meet and engage with the directors and decision makers of Europes most significant ISVs, Solution and Service Providers to create new business opportunities.



The European Software, Solutions & Services Summit 2018 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 19 April 2018. ISVs, MSPs, Solution and Service Providers wishing to attend the convention and vendors, distributors or service providers interested in sponsorship opportunities can find further information at www.eusss.com



IT Europa is the leading provider of strategic business intelligence, news and analysis on the European IT marketplace and the primary channels that serve it. In addition to its news services, the company markets a range of database reports and organises European conferences and events for the IT and Telecoms sectors. For further details visit: www.iteuropa.com

