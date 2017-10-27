Healthcare & Medical

Get The Best North Brunswick Dental Services Gum Disease Prevention Dentures Restorations At This Modern Clinic

(firmenpresse) - Dental Health Associates, P.A., a professional dental clinic based in North Brunswick, New Jersey, launched an updated range of services for patients of all ages. The clinic provides general and pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dental services, orthodontics, periodontics and various other services, with a focus on prevention and personalized dental care.



More information can be found at [https://njdha.com/locations/northbrunswick](https://www.njdha.com/locations/northbrunswick).



Technological and medical innovations have made dental services more effective and far less painful, with more and more people having routine dental examinations to prevent health issues associated with poor teeth. Working with a professional dentist is essential to ensure the success of the procedure and to minimize the risks of further complications.



Dental Health Associates, P.A., has been serving clients in the North Brunswick area for more than thirty years. Initially providing mainly pediatric dentistry, the clinic has now updated its services to offer state-of-the-art general and cosmetic dentistry, as well as a wide range of other dental solutions.



Clients can visit Dental Health Associates, P.A., for comprehensive general dentistry services, including routine exams and periodic cleaning. Working with professional, licensed and certified dentists and dental staff, the clinic helps patients identify the early causes of and prevent a variety of conditions including gum disease, cavities, mouth sores, sensitive teeth and others.



The clinic also provides complete whitening, restorations, root canal therapies, crowns, bridges, dentures, oral cancer screening and other services, depending on the needs of each client.



Dental Health Associates, P.A., works with a professional periodontist to provide complete gum disease prevention and treatment. Clients benefit from soft tissue management, a non-surgical approach to gum disease, as well as from cutting-edge periodontal surgery.





Other services include pediatric and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics etc.



The North Brunswick dental clinic is open on weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 2 pm. For extra convenience, the Dental Health Associates staff speak both English and Spanish.



The recent services are part of the clinics continuous efforts to stay up-to-date with the latest technological and medical developments.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

