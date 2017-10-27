Business News

Upinva Releases its Newest and Most Exclusive Electronic Cigarette Model with USB Charger on Amazon Japan

(firmenpresse) - A new model of electronic cigarette with USB charger was exclusively released by Upinva on Amazon Japan. This is a smart move made by the company since electronic cigarettes are now highly in demand products. Releasing their model on Amazon Japan is also an excellent way of reaching out to more customers is making their new model and latest product closer to more potential buyers.



Since most of electronic cigarettes offered these days display quite the typical characteristics and features, releasing a new model with USB charger will surely captivate the attention and interest of numerous e-cig lovers and enthusiasts. This newest electronic cigarette model can also benefit travellers since this is a portable model suited for individuals who are always on the go. This is a great travel set model with durable cigarette case.



Another factor that makes Upinva Electronic Cigarette with USB charger stand out among the rest is that it has no tar, nicotine, carbon monoxide, tobacco and no smell and harmful toxins. This product is exclusively manufactured with highest quality e-liquid. This is used for pharmaceutical grade ingredients only and steams through more improved cartomiser design. This electronic cigarette comes with quality e-cig battery and compatible with starter kits.



This new model released by Upinva also features 2.0-3 Oh charged with high-speed and wireless USB Chargers; (dc 5v/200 ma). This electronic cigarette also features functional lighting indicator that displays red to green light when the model is fully charged. This is an easy to use electronic cigarette model that individuals can use anytime, anywhere and can help them relax and refresh.



The release of this new Upinva electronic cigarette model is highly beneficial especially for those who prefer to shop for e-cigs online. There are also better chances for this new model to be widely known by potential clients and consumers in Japan since majority of them spend more time online particularly on Amazon where they can search and browse countless products online.





Many individuals are probably aware that Amazon is a trusted online shopping platform with the biggest selections of products including electronic cigarette. Upinva Electronic Cigarette with USB charger product release on Amazon is expected to reach out to more and more clients and lure them to browse, check on features and figure out the benefits of having this electronic cigarette with USB charger.



Individuals who are not yet using electronic cigarette wit USB charger are sure to miss out that ultimate e-cig experience, so now is the best time to take full advantage of this newest product release of Upinva. This newest and most exclusive electronic cigarette with USB charger was released on Amazon Japan so it would be easier for shoppers to check on this product. They just need to go online and visit the Amazon official site.



For shoppers and consumers who wanted to be more familiar with Upinva Electronic Cigarette with USB Charger, they are advised to check out https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B075W9T1WG



