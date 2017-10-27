Bee Vectoring Technologies CEO Ashish Malik Interviewed on BBC World News

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Bee Vectoring Technologies (the "Company" or "BVT") (TSX VENTURE: BEE) announced today that its CEO, Ashish Malik, took part in a live interview for BBC's World News broadcast in London, England yesterday morning.



The interview was conducted as part of the BBC's 'Inside Track' segment in which select leaders from innovative global companies are invited on to discuss their Company's technology, business model and market potential.



The interview was aired live in the UK as well as on BBC World News, the corporation's commercially funded international news channel which broadcasts to over 200 countries worldwide. BBC World News is said to have the largest audience of any BBC channel, with an estimated 99 million viewers weekly in 2015/16, part of the estimated 265 million users of the BBC's four main international news services.



About .



BVT has developed and owns patent-pending bee vectoring technology that is designed to harmlessly utilize bumblebees and honeybees as natural delivery mechanisms for a variety of powdered mixtures comprised of organic compounds that inhibit or control common crop diseases, while at the same time enhancing crop vigor and productivity. This unique and proprietary process enables a targeted delivery of crop controls using the simple process of bee pollination to replace traditional crop spraying, resulting in better yields, superior quality, and less impact on the environment without the use of water or disruptions to labour.



On Behalf of Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.,



"Ashish Malik"



President & CEO



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









Contacts:

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

Ashish Malik

President & CEO





Virtus Advisory Group

Babak Pedram

Investor Relations

416-995-8651





For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Josh Stanbury

416-628-7441





