Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2017 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017.



The company will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, to discuss the company's results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently and the replay will be available on the company's website at for approximately 30 days.



All materials related to the call will be available on the page of the company's website.



