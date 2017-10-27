Martinrea International Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 14, 2017

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on November 14, 2017.



A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (Toronto time) which can be accessed by dialing 416-405-9200 or toll free 866-696-5896. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.



If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Andre La Rosa at (416) 749-0314.



There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 905-694-9451 or toll free 800-408-3053 (conference id - 9347812#). The rebroadcast will be available until November 29, 2017.



The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MRE".







Contacts:

Martinrea International Inc.

Fred Di Tosto

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 749-0314

(416) 749-0314 (FAX)

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2





