iPhone X available for pre-order at TELUS on October 27

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- TELUS today announced it will offer iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, featuring a revolutionary new design with a stunning all-screen display. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone X beginning Friday, October 27 at and TELUS stores. The iPhone X will be available for purchase in TELUS stores across the country starting Friday, November 3. TELUS now offers Apple's latest products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. For complete pricing details, visit .



"Paired with Canada's largest and fastest(i) mobile network, we're confident Canadians will have an amazing iPhone X experience that will enable their digital lifestyles." said Kevin Banderk, Vice President of Mobility Marketing at TELUS. "We are committed to delivering remarkable human outcomes through the latest technology and our market-leading customer service(ii). With value-added options such as Premium Plus rate plans, flexible AppleCare+ payment options and expert advice from our Learning Centres, we empower Canadians to get the most out of iPhone X."



iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip with neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and immersive 3D gaming experiences, wireless charging and Face ID, delivering an innovative and secure new way to unlock, authenticate and pay. The TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID brings Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting to the front camera for beautiful selfies with a depth-of-field effect and enables Animoji, which captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements to bring emoji to life in a fun new way. A redesigned rear camera with dual optical image stabilization includes a new color filter, deeper pixels, an improved Apple-designed image signal processor and features Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting allowing customers to capture stunning photos and videos. The all-glass front and back on iPhone X feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in two beautiful finishes, silver and space gray.





As the best national carrier for iPhone, TELUS continues to offer customers choice and value-added services to enrich Canadians' iPhone experience. Premium Plus rate plans give customers the option to pay a lower upfront cost, while value-added services such as AppleCare+ are available with flexible payment options, in-store diagnostics and replacements. Our TELUS Learning Centres offer expert advice in personalized one-on-one sessions. Most importantly, our customers can maximize their iPhone X experience on Canada's largest and fastest network as ranked by . This recognition by PCMag follows wireless leadership acknowledgements made by both and earlier this year.



For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit .



For more details on iPhone please visit .



About TELUS



TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13 billion of annual revenue and 12.8 million subscriber connections, including 8.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.



In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $482 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 7.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $60 million in support of 5,595 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition. For more information about TELUS, please visit .







