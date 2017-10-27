Tapinator, Inc. (TAPM) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

ID: 565604

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play and Amazon platforms, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of ("NNW").



"We have identified three tenets of success in mobile gaming: be quantitative before creative, develop quickly, and create an ecosystem of apps. Paired with consistent messaging to shareholders, we believe this to be a market-winning strategy," says Tapinator CEO Ilya Nikolayev. "We have partnered with NetworkNewsWire to ensure we stay on point with our transparency to build shareholder trust and overall market value."



NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Tapinator, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.



"Tapinator continues to develop popular, revenue-generating mobile games while strengthening its brand awareness," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up-to-date on its operations and technology."







Tapinator develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator's portfolio includes over 300 mobile gaming titles that, collectively, have achieved over 400 million player downloads, including games such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Dice Mage. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertisements and via consumer app store transactions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development teams located in the United States, Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, Russia and Canada. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at









NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published:







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.







NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York



212.418.1217 Office





:

Tapinator Investor Relations



914.930.6232



