The publication, titled, "Investors Increasingly Confident in Lithium as Industry Gains Momentum," highlights some key players preparing for the 'lithium revolution' brought on by the increasing popularity of battery-powered homes and electric vehicles.



"Demand for lithium is projected to mushroom over 300% within eight years. Growth projections are largely based on increased consumer uses and the global proliferation of electric vehicles. However, the estimates may be vastly understated and could skyrocket much further. A recent Wall Street Journal article uncovered what may be an even greater demand driver. Multiple states and municipalities, in conjunction with utilities, are revamping their electric grids and utilizing high-density Li-ion energy storage solutions to power homes and make the grid more efficient ().



"Acquired through a strategic mineral lease agreement with National Chloride Corporation of America, the Bristol Dry Lake area has long been surface-mined to produce chloride for industrial applications. Consequently, the area has exceptional mining infrastructure already in place, mitigating the primary challenges of cost effective lithium mining and production -- location, access and infrastructure. Standard Lithium's location has easy road and rail access and abundant electricity and water sources, and it is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. Electric power and water are on the property with a major paved road on the western edge and a rail siding nearby. The mineral lease agreement with National Chloride allows Standard Lithium immediate access to conduct exploration brine sampling and extraction, evaporation and processing activities, enabling a fast-tracked project development schedule."





Standard's value creation strategy encompasses acquiring a diverse and highly prospective portfolio of large-scale domestic brine resources, led by an innovative and results-oriented management team with a strong focus on technical skills. The company is currently focused on the immediate exploration and development of the Bristol Dry Lake Lithium Project located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California; the location has significant infrastructure in-place, with easy road and rail access, abundant electricity and water sources, and is already permitted for extensive brine extraction and processing activities. The company is also commencing resource evaluation on its 33,000 acres of lithium brine leases located in the Smackover Formation.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions.



