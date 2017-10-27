TeraGo to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results

ID: 565606

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (), today announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2017. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.



To access the conference call, please dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909. The Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, along with a presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available online at .



An archived recording of the conference call will be available until November 15, 2017. To listen to the recording, call 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 and enter passcode 7086308.



About TeraGo



TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and internationally with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. TeraGo Networks was also selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2017.



For more information about TeraGo, please visit .







Contacts:

TeraGo Investor Relations

Dennis Fong

LodeRock Advisors Inc.

Telephone: 416-282-9930

Email:





more PressReleases from TeraGo Inc.