For traners who want to deliver twice the training in half the time!

(firmenpresse) - [Early bird rates for Bob Pike's Results-based Creative Learning Strategies are still available](https://atdofneworleans.wildapricot.org/event-2675873)



Corporate Trainer, Instructional Designers looking for the latest information on Results-based Creative Learning Strategies can register to attend Results-based Creative Learning Strategies scheduled for January 10, 2018.



ATD New Orleans is sponsoring this year's event, which will cover key issues such as:



1. Getting rid of scrap learning Learning delivered, but not used within 90 days is "scrap". As much as 65-85% of most training is scrap. Strategies revealed at the workshop can reduce scrap to less than 24%..



2. Getting to the C.O.R.E. of training How to build powerful Closers, Openers, Revisiters, and Energizers into your training. Most trainers don't close - they run out of time. And the end in the worst way possible - having participants fill out evaluation forms. Pike shows how to close with action planning and celebration. Most trainers don't open -- they start dumping content. Trainers are always reviewing, but they never have participants revisit. And they don't know how to get class energy back up when it lags -- and it will - several times a day.



3. Applying Bob Pike's Results-based Learning Models Use the models to build high value content in exactly the ways your participants learn the best. The average content chunk in a corporate training program is 45 minutes - Pike shows why it needs to be less than 20 minutes -- and how to do that. Participants also learn Pike's 90/20/8 (4) rule -- and how to apply it to all of their content. He will also share techniques for creating a motivational learning environment that works across cultures and generations.



Full details and early bird pricing for the event can be found on the ATD NOLA website at https://atdofneworleans.wildapricot.org.



When asked about the reasons behind creating this event, the host of the event, Tiffany Landrum, President of ATD New Orleans said:





"Bob Pike is the best-selling author of more than 30 books in the training field, including the all-time best-selling train the trainer book - The Master Trainers Handbook. ATD NOLA wants corporate trainers and instructional designers to take advantage of the same tools, techniques, and strategies that more than 125,000 trainers on five continents are using. The goal is to help trainers and designers in the region become master trainers - and Bob Pike is the "trainer's trainer!"



The ATD New Orleans website has full details about the training event to kickstart the new year. Interested parties can visit the website at: https://atdofneworleans.wildapricot.org.

