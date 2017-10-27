Dassault Aviation: Dassault - Reliance Aerospace Manufacturing Facility In Mihan, Nagpur Inaugurated

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DASSAULT - RELIANCE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MIHAN, NAGPUR
INAUGURATED
FRENCH DEFENCE MINISTER FLORENCE PARLY, UNION MINISTER NITIN GADKARI AND CHIEF
MINISTER DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRACE THE OCCASION
FOUNDATION STONE JOINTLY LAID BY DASSAULT CHAIRMAN, ERIC TRAPPIER AND RELIANCE
GROUP CHAIRMAN, ANIL D. AMBANI
MIHAN - Nagpur, India -Friday, October 27, 2017 : Eric Trappier, Chairman of
Dassault Aviation and Anil D. Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Group today laid
the Foundation Stone for the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited manufacturing
facility in Mihan, Nagpur located in India's western state of Maharashtra.
The Foundation Stone was laid in the presence of Ms. Florence Parly, Minister of
Armed Forces of the French Republic; Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for
Road Transport and Highways of India, who is also the Member of Parliament of
the city of Nagpur; and Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of the State of
Maharashtra; and H.E. Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India. Also
present were over 200 dignitaries from the State and City administration and
local industry.
The Dassault-Reliance manufacturing facility Dhirubhai Ambani Technology Park is
located in the Mihan SEZ adjoining Nagpur International Airport. Under this
Joint Venture (51% Reliance Infrastructure and 49% Dassault Aviation) the
facility will manufacture several components of the offset obligation connected
to the purchase of 36 Rafale Fighters from France, signed between the two
Governments in September 2016.
DRAL will manufacture components for the Legacy Falcon 2000 Series of Civil Jets
manufactured by Dassault Aviation and thus will become part of its Global Supply
Chain. These first steps are expected to achieve in the coming yearsthe possible
setting up of final assembly of Rafale and Falcon Aircraft.
The Joint Venture also represents a unequalled Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
by Dassault Aviation of over 100 Million Euros, the largest such Defence FDI in
one location in India.
The DRAL facility will train thousands of skilled workers in aviation assembly
and integration, and lead to huge employment generation in Nagpur and its
surrounding areas. It will also attract and house an organic ecosystem of over
200 MSME's to secure the component and avionics manufacturing needs of Rafale
and Falcon Jets.
Dassault Aviation Chairman, Mr. Eric Trappier, declared that "this Foundation
Stone laying demonstrates Dassault's firm commitment to implementing Prime
Minister Modi's "Make in India" program. It gives the 65 year-long strong
association of Dassault-Aviation in India a new momentum and the will of future
manufacturing developments."
Reliance Group Chairman, Anil D. Ambani, stated "this facility in Mihan, Nagpur
within the Aerospace Park named after my Late Father Shri. Dhirubhai Ambani
could not have happened without the strong and consistent support of Shri. Nitin
Gadkari and Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. The Reliance Dassault partnership will
bring high levels of Technology Transfer. It will make India a major supplier
into the global aviation supply chain. It will be the endeavor of both Dassault
and Reliance to fully support Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" and "Skill
India" policies and to accelerate India's pursuit of self sufficiency in the
aerospace sector."
About Dassault Aviation:
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries
over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized
worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft,
ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets
and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of ?3.6
billion. The company has 12,000 employees.
About Reliance Group:
Reliance Group, led by Chairman Sh. Anil D. Ambani, is among India's top 5
business houses, with a leadership position in telecommunications, power,
infrastructure, financial services, and media and entertainment.
In January 2015, the Group entered the Indian Defence manufacturing sector,
acquired a state-of-the-art Naval Shipyard, and is rapidly developing its Air,
Land and Sea Defence manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with leading
global defence firms.
The Group has over 250 million customers, serving 1 in every 5 Indians, and over
8 million shareholders, amongst the largest shareholder families in the world.
The net worth of the Group is Rs 100,000 Crore (US $ 16 billion), and the total
asset base is Rs 267,000 Crore (US $ 43 billion). It is an equal opportunity
employer with 100,000 strong, highly competent workforce comprising different
nationalities.
Through a robust Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the Group touches
lives of millions every day.
