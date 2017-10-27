Business News

Dassault Aviation: Dassault - Reliance Aerospace Manufacturing Facility In Mihan, Nagpur Inaugurated

DASSAULT - RELIANCE AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN MIHAN, NAGPUR

INAUGURATED



FRENCH DEFENCE MINISTER FLORENCE PARLY, UNION MINISTER NITIN GADKARI AND CHIEF

MINISTER DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRACE THE OCCASION



FOUNDATION STONE JOINTLY LAID BY DASSAULT CHAIRMAN, ERIC TRAPPIER AND RELIANCE

GROUP CHAIRMAN, ANIL D. AMBANI



MIHAN - Nagpur, India -Friday, October 27, 2017 : Eric Trappier, Chairman of

Dassault Aviation and Anil D. Ambani, Chairman of the Reliance Group today laid

the Foundation Stone for the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited manufacturing

facility in Mihan, Nagpur located in India's western state of Maharashtra.



The Foundation Stone was laid in the presence of Ms. Florence Parly, Minister of

Armed Forces of the French Republic; Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for

Road Transport and Highways of India, who is also the Member of Parliament of

the city of Nagpur; and Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of the State of

Maharashtra; and H.E. Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India. Also

present were over 200 dignitaries from the State and City administration and

local industry.



The Dassault-Reliance manufacturing facility Dhirubhai Ambani Technology Park is

located in the Mihan SEZ adjoining Nagpur International Airport. Under this

Joint Venture (51% Reliance Infrastructure and 49% Dassault Aviation) the

facility will manufacture several components of the offset obligation connected

to the purchase of 36 Rafale Fighters from France, signed between the two

Governments in September 2016.



DRAL will manufacture components for the Legacy Falcon 2000 Series of Civil Jets

manufactured by Dassault Aviation and thus will become part of its Global Supply

Chain. These first steps are expected to achieve in the coming yearsthe possible



setting up of final assembly of Rafale and Falcon Aircraft.



The Joint Venture also represents a unequalled Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

by Dassault Aviation of over 100 Million Euros, the largest such Defence FDI in

one location in India.



The DRAL facility will train thousands of skilled workers in aviation assembly

and integration, and lead to huge employment generation in Nagpur and its

surrounding areas. It will also attract and house an organic ecosystem of over

200 MSME's to secure the component and avionics manufacturing needs of Rafale

and Falcon Jets.







Dassault Aviation Chairman, Mr. Eric Trappier, declared that "this Foundation

Stone laying demonstrates Dassault's firm commitment to implementing Prime

Minister Modi's "Make in India" program. It gives the 65 year-long strong

association of Dassault-Aviation in India a new momentum and the will of future

manufacturing developments."



Reliance Group Chairman, Anil D. Ambani, stated "this facility in Mihan, Nagpur

within the Aerospace Park named after my Late Father Shri. Dhirubhai Ambani

could not have happened without the strong and consistent support of Shri. Nitin

Gadkari and Shri. Devendra Fadnavis. The Reliance Dassault partnership will

bring high levels of Technology Transfer. It will make India a major supplier

into the global aviation supply chain. It will be the endeavor of both Dassault

and Reliance to fully support Prime Minister Modi's "Make in India" and "Skill

India" policies and to accelerate India's pursuit of self sufficiency in the

aerospace sector."







About Dassault Aviation:



With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries

over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized

worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft,

ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets

and military drones. In 2016, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of ?3.6

billion. The company has 12,000 employees.



www.dassault-aviation.com





About Reliance Group:

http://www.relianceada.com/



Reliance Group, led by Chairman Sh. Anil D. Ambani, is among India's top 5

business houses, with a leadership position in telecommunications, power,

infrastructure, financial services, and media and entertainment.

In January 2015, the Group entered the Indian Defence manufacturing sector,

acquired a state-of-the-art Naval Shipyard, and is rapidly developing its Air,

Land and Sea Defence manufacturing capabilities in collaboration with leading

global defence firms.

The Group has over 250 million customers, serving 1 in every 5 Indians, and over

8 million shareholders, amongst the largest shareholder families in the world.

The net worth of the Group is Rs 100,000 Crore (US $ 16 billion), and the total

asset base is Rs 267,000 Crore (US $ 43 billion). It is an equal opportunity

employer with 100,000 strong, highly competent workforce comprising different

nationalities.

Through a robust Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the Group touches

lives of millions every day.

https://twitter.com/reliancegroup

https://www.facebook.com/reliancegroup/



Press contact:



Dassault Aviation: Military Communication:

Nathalie Bakhos. + 33 1 47 11 84 12

nathalie.bakhos(at)dassault-aviation.fr



Reliance Group:

Daljeet Singh, +91 93120 14099 / +91 98188 02509

daljeet.s.singh(at)relianceada.com



Dassault ? Reliance Aerospace Manufacturing Facility Inaugurated:

http://hugin.info/143388/R/2145298/822343.pdf







