Business News

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Kammonen

ID: 565616

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

27 October 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)



Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Kammonen

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kammonen, Osmo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Neste Oyj

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171027143324_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(2): Volume: 74 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(3): Volume: 186 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(4): Volume: 172 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(5): Volume: 125 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(6): Volume: 178 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(8): Volume: 716 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(9): Volume: 2001 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(10): Volume: 1247 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 47.50000 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251



Neste in brief:



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of

transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services

allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality

renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the

world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,

and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics



industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and

sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at

EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable

companies in the world. Read more: neste.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Neste Oyj via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Neste Oyj