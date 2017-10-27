(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Neste Corporation
Managers' Transactions
27 October 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)
Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Kammonen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kammonen, Osmo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Neste Oyj
LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171027143324_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-10-27
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013296
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(2): Volume: 74 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(3): Volume: 186 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(4): Volume: 172 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(5): Volume: 125 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(6): Volume: 178 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(8): Volume: 716 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(9): Volume: 2001 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
(10): Volume: 1247 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 47.50000 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251
Neste in brief:
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of
transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services
allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality
renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the
world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,
and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics
More information:
industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and
sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at
EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable
companies in the world. Read more: neste.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Neste Oyj via GlobeNewswire