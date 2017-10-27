Reolink Unveils Halloween Sales, Up to $180 OFF on Top Security Products

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, an innovative home
security solution provider, today unveiled its Halloween Sales available
during Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2017 PDT. Customers can buy top-rated home security
solutions on Reolink online store with up to $180 off and FREE shipping.
Check Reolink Halloween Sales details here: https://reolink.com/holiday-
promotions/.
Besides offering the best prices on almost all of the best-selling products,
Reolink also launches excellent Holiday Season activities so that customers can
win extra coupons (up to 20% OFF) for purchasing on the Reolink official store.
Pam Cheung, the marketing manager of Reolink, said, "During the Halloween
season, our guests are looking for the best deals. They also want incredible
security products and a great experience. Reolink is ready to deliver all of
that and more through compelling savings!"
What's Hot for Reolink Halloween Sales in 2017
Reolink Argus - world's first weatherproof wire-free security camera, offers
customers the most flexible home security solution. Buy now at 10% off.
RLC-411 - Reolink's popular PoE 4X optical zoom IP camera, can be installed
outdoors/indoors, anywhere you like. Buy now at 10% off.
RLC-420 - Reolink 4MP outdoor dome IP security camera, perfect for every
security need. Buy now at 20% off.
RLK4-210WB4 - 1080p 4-channel wireless security camera system, offers customers
24/7 monitoring and protection with/without network. Buy now at the best price.
Besides the annual Halloween promotions, Reolink also launches Holiday Season
activities (ends on Dec. 24, 2017 PT) so that customers can get coupons simply
by sharing videos/images captured by Reolink products.
Reolink Holiday Season Activities
Company information / Profile:
Reolink launches 2 Holiday Season activities so that customers can share their
memorable Reolink captured stories with Reolink.
1. #ReolinkCaptures Program
Customers can get up to 20% off coupons by sharing their magic Reolink captured
videos on Reolink social media platforms and the Reolink forum.
2. #ReolinkPhotos Show
Customers can win 20% off coupons or a FREE Reolink Argus via sharing the
stunning photos of Reolink products on Facebook.
About Reolink
Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has
been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security
cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range
from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-
free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home
surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are
available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for
millions of homes and families.
For more information about Reolink and its products, please
visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.
Contact
Elvia/PR manager
Email: pr(at)reolink.com
Tel: +1 2134012832
Address: B5-2, 29/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong
Kong
Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
