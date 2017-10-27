Business News

Reolink Unveils Halloween Sales, Up to $180 OFF on Top Security Products

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reolink, an innovative home

security solution provider, today unveiled its Halloween Sales available

during Oct. 27 - Nov. 2, 2017 PDT. Customers can buy top-rated home security

solutions on Reolink online store with up to $180 off and FREE shipping.



Check Reolink Halloween Sales details here: https://reolink.com/holiday-

promotions/.



Besides offering the best prices on almost all of the best-selling products,

Reolink also launches excellent Holiday Season activities so that customers can

win extra coupons (up to 20% OFF) for purchasing on the Reolink official store.



Pam Cheung, the marketing manager of Reolink, said, "During the Halloween

season, our guests are looking for the best deals. They also want incredible

security products and a great experience. Reolink is ready to deliver all of

that and more through compelling savings!"



What's Hot for Reolink Halloween Sales in 2017



Reolink Argus - world's first weatherproof wire-free security camera, offers

customers the most flexible home security solution. Buy now at 10% off.



RLC-411 - Reolink's popular PoE 4X optical zoom IP camera, can be installed

outdoors/indoors, anywhere you like. Buy now at 10% off.



RLC-420 - Reolink 4MP outdoor dome IP security camera, perfect for every

security need. Buy now at 20% off.



RLK4-210WB4 - 1080p 4-channel wireless security camera system, offers customers

24/7 monitoring and protection with/without network. Buy now at the best price.



Besides the annual Halloween promotions, Reolink also launches Holiday Season

activities (ends on Dec. 24, 2017 PT) so that customers can get coupons simply

by sharing videos/images captured by Reolink products.



Reolink Holiday Season Activities



Reolink launches 2 Holiday Season activities so that customers can share their

memorable Reolink captured stories with Reolink.



1. #ReolinkCaptures Program

Customers can get up to 20% off coupons by sharing their magic Reolink captured

videos on Reolink social media platforms and the Reolink forum.



2. #ReolinkPhotos Show

Customers can win 20% off coupons or a FREE Reolink Argus via sharing the

stunning photos of Reolink products on Facebook.



About Reolink

Reolink, a leading provider of home security products and camera solutions, has

been dedicated to delivering advanced and high-quality consumer security

cameras/systems and reliable solutions for home and business. The products range

from PoE security cameras/systems, wireless security cameras/systems, to wire-

free battery-powered security cameras, which are widely used in home

surveillance, business surveillance, baby monitoring, etc. Reolink products are

available and sold worldwide, providing video surveillance and protection for

millions of homes and families.



For more information about Reolink and its products, please

visit https://reolink.com, or follow Reolink on Facebook and Twitter.



Contact

Elvia/PR manager

Email: pr(at)reolink.com

Tel: +1 2134012832

Address: B5-2, 29/F, Legend Tower, 7 Shing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong

Kong

Reolink Digital Technology Co., Ltd.









