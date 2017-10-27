Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) -A new tanker market report on our web site.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, October 27, 2017
For the interest it may have, there is an interesting tanker market report dated
October 27, 2017 posted on our web site www.nat.bm today.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
More information:
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and
worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses,
including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our
vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental
rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential
liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international
political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents
or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other
important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus
and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our
reports on Form 6-K.
Contacts:
Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman & CEO Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Limited Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or +47 90 14 62 91 Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or
+47 91 35 00 91
Gary J. Wolfe www.nat.bm
Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/201/R/2145299/822344.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nordic American Tankers Limited via GlobeNewswire