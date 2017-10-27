Business News

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q3 2017 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media

Group Q3 2017 report on 3 November 2017.



Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 3 November 2017 at 07.00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and

analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at

www.schibsted.com/ir.



Results Presentation

Time: 3 November 2017 at 09.00 CET

Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.



The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir. It will be

presented in English.



CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.



A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after

the live webcast has ended.



Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session

Time: 3 November 2017 at 14.00 CET

Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The

session will be held in English. To participate, please call:

Norway: 800 51084

UK: 0800 279 7204

USA: 866-548-4713

International: +44 (0)330 336 9411



Conference ID is 8576955.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at

www.schibsted.com/ir.



Welcome to Investor Seminar 14 November

Please note that Schibsted will hold an investor seminar in Barcelona 14

November 2017 at 16:00. To sign up, click here: https://goo.gl/i8eh6w. For more

information please visit: www.schibsted.com/investorday2017





Yours sincerely,

SCHIBSTED ASA



Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section



5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







