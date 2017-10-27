(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q3 2017 Results
We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Schibsted Media
Group Q3 2017 report on 3 November 2017.
Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 3 November 2017 at 07.00 CET
Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and
analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at
www.schibsted.com/ir.
Results Presentation
Time: 3 November 2017 at 09.00 CET
Location: Schibsted's premises in Apotekergata 10, Oslo.
The presentation will be webcasted live at www.schibsted.com/ir. It will be
presented in English.
CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.
A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after
the live webcast has ended.
Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session
Time: 3 November 2017 at 14.00 CET
Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The
session will be held in English. To participate, please call:
Norway: 800 51084
UK: 0800 279 7204
USA: 866-548-4713
International: +44 (0)330 336 9411
Conference ID is 8576955.
A recording of the conference call will be made available at
www.schibsted.com/ir.
Welcome to Investor Seminar 14 November
Please note that Schibsted will hold an investor seminar in Barcelona 14
November 2017 at 16:00. To sign up, click here: https://goo.gl/i8eh6w. For more
information please visit: www.schibsted.com/investorday2017
Yours sincerely,
SCHIBSTED ASA
Espen Risholm
IRO
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
More information:
5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via GlobeNewswire