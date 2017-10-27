Tradeshows

At formnext 2017, SLM Solutions Is Presenting SLM 800 and Opportunities for Integrating 3D Printing in Manufacturing Processes

(PresseBox) - SLM Solutions Group AG, one of the leading manufacturers of metal-based additive manufacturing technology, has announced the next step in the direction of industrial production using SLM procedures. The Lübeck-based company is presenting technological integration into production processes with the SLM 800 live at its trade fair booth E70 in Hall 3.0 at formnext.



SLM Solutions Group AG has set the course for the next development step of additive manufacturing technology and the company. In the past weeks, the company from Northern Germany has received another approx. EUR 60 million in growth capital from international investors for the company's expansion. This growth capital will provide SLM Solutions with the independence and flexibility required to continue to grow rapidly and worldwide. SLM Solutions is one of the market leaders in the field of metal-based additive manufacturing. With branches in Detroit, Singapore, Shanghai, Moscow and Bangalore, the company serves rapidly developing growth markets. SLM Solutions aims at establishing itself as a reliable long-term, independent and innovative partner from Germany for its customers.



Technologically, the development of SLM Solutions is going increasingly in the direction of integrating manufacturing processes. International customers also see this progress, customers who have substantial interest in long-term commercial and development partnerships. These efforts have resulted in concluding large master contracts and collaboration agreements with various customers. Production capacity is also being expanded. SLM Solutions is moving into new company headquarters in Lübeck in the spring 2018, which will make it possible to at least triple current capacity.



At formnext in Frankfurt, SLM Solutions will provide deeper insights at its trade fair booth E70 in Hall 3.0 as to how additive manufacturing can already be integrated into industrial production today. The new SLM 800 machine concept enables integration into automated and fully automated production processes. In addition, further production requirements are met. Among other things, these include new, permanent filter technology, melt pool monitoring (MPM) and laser power monitoring (LPM) (now also for multi-laser operations), improved machine control software and an optional powder feeder unit (PSV) using vacuum technology. SLM Solutions is also exhibiting its Additive Designer in a trial version. The enhanced scope of services of this data processing software developed within the Group provides more opportunities to prepare and control metal-based additive manufacturing optimally.





Uwe Bögershausen, CEO of SLM Solutions Group AG, describes his vision for the next five years as follows: "Technologically, we want to become the market leader thanks to total manufacturing integration with both existing factory and production processes as well as Industry 4.0 connectivity over the next few years. In economic terms, we are aiming to reach the 500 million euro sales mark by 2022! We are pursuing our geographic strategy and will get even closer to our customers with additional branches."



Die SLM Solutions Group AG aus Lu?beck ist ein fu?hrender Anbieter metallbasierter additiver Fertigungstechnologie. Die Aktien des Unternehmens werden im Prime Standard der Frankfurter Wertpapierbo?rse gehandelt. Das Unternehmen konzentriert sich auf die Entwicklung, Montage und den Vertrieb von Maschinen und integrierten Systemlo?sungen im Bereich des Selektiven Laserschmelzens (Selective Laser Melting) sowie der Vakuum- und Metallgießanlagen. SLM Solutions bescha?ftigt derzeit mehr als 340 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den USA, Singapur, Russland und China. Die Produkte werden weltweit von Kunden in der Luft- und Raumfahrtbranche, dem Energiesektor, dem Gesundheitswesen oder dem Automobilsektor eingesetzt. SLM Solutions steht fu?r technologischen Fortschritt und innovative und hocheffiziente integrierte Systemlo?sungen.





